Historic first Junior B county title for Randal Óg in beating Goleen

Randal Óg 2-10, Goleen 1-6

WEST Cork Junior B football champions Randal Óg created history as they saw off the challenge of West Cork neighbours and 2019 finalists Goleen to win their first Bon Secours Junior B County Football title at Páirc Ui Rinn on Saturday.

This was a game in which the Ballinacarriga side were on top for lengthy stages and both sides converted a penalty each in the third quarter. Randal Óg’s other goal, which came within a minute of the throw-in, was to prove decisive as Goleen were restricted to 1-1 in the second half.

Randal Óg raced into a five-point lead as Barry O’Driscoll drilled home a goal from the edge of the square and he pointed a free in the fourth minute. This was followed by a point from play by Padraig O’Sullivan.

Shane O’Leary opened Goleen’s account with a point from play in the ninth minute and Padraig O’Sullivan replied for the Ballinacarriga side, who led by 1-3 to 0-1 at the first-half water break.

Goleen began to turn the screw in the second quarter as persistent fouling was proving to be costly for the Ballinacarriga side. Goleen outscored Randal Óg by three points to one in this phase as Darren O’Donovan slotted over two 45s and Patrick Scully chipped in with a point from play.

Kevin Dunlea, Randal Óg, takes on Jed Little and Daniel O'Driscoll, Goleen. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Ballinacarriga side’s only score of this quarter came courtesy of a point from play by Peter Collins. This left the halftime scoreline reading 1-4 to 0-5 in Randal Óg’s favour.

Both sides traded goals from penalties early in the second half. First up was Darren O’Donovan to put Goleen in the driving seat for the only time in the contest in the 34th minute.

Goleen’s advantage lasted five minutes as Randal Óg were awarded a penalty from which Peter Collins restored their lead.

Randal Óg continued to have Goleen pinned back approaching the second water break as Padraig O’Sullivan added three unanswered points, including one free.

Goleen remained on the back foot entering the final quarter, but wayward shooting was proving to be costly for Randal Óg before they stretched their lead with two further points from Padraig O’Sullivan, including a free.

Darren O’Donovan pointed a free for Goleen in the closing stages and Padraig O’Sullivan completed the scoring with a point in stoppage time.

Randal Óg supporters in the stand at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for Randal Óg: P O’Sullivan 0-6 (0-3 f); Peter Collins 1-2 (1-0 pen); B O’Driscoll 1-1 (0-1f); S Daly 0-1.

Goleen: D O’Donovan 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2 45, 0-1 f); P Scully, C Kennedy, S O’Leary 0-1 each.

RANDAL ÓG: C Murray; P Duggan, Seamus Crowley, I Crowley; C Nyhan, S Patterson, C O’Neill; D Collins, Peter Collins; K Dullea, P O’Sullivan, Seadhna Crowley; B O’Driscoll, C O’Neill, S Daly.

Subs: P Galvin for Seadhna Crowley (40); S Kingston for D Collins (57); C Duggan for O’Sullivan, Stephen Crowley for Nyhan, P White for O’Neill (all 60+).

GOLEEN: R Kennedy; J Scully, J O’Driscoll, Michael Sheehan; Paul Collins, P Sheehan, J Little; S O’Leary, Matthew Sheehan; J Cullinane, D O'Driscoll, P Scully; D O’Donovan, T Cullinane, P Reidy.

Subs: T Reidy for Little (17); F O’Sullivan for T Reidy, J Coughlan for Scully (both 48); D O’Leary for Michael Sheehan, 26 for S O’Leary (both 55).

Referee: Peter Finnegan (Douglas).