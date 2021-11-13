Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 21:36

Historic first Junior B county title for Randal Óg in beating Goleen

Joy for the small club from Ballinacarriga against their West Cork rivals
Historic first Junior B county title for Randal Óg in beating Goleen

Randal Óg celebrate the win in the JAFC final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

John Leonard

Randal Óg 2-10, Goleen 1-6

WEST Cork Junior B football champions Randal Óg created history as they saw off the challenge of West Cork neighbours and 2019 finalists Goleen to win their first Bon Secours Junior B County Football title at Páirc Ui Rinn on Saturday.

This was a game in which the Ballinacarriga side were on top for lengthy stages and both sides converted a penalty each in the third quarter. Randal Óg’s other goal, which came within a minute of the throw-in, was to prove decisive as Goleen were restricted to 1-1 in the second half.

Randal Óg raced into a five-point lead as Barry O’Driscoll drilled home a goal from the edge of the square and he pointed a free in the fourth minute. This was followed by a point from play by Padraig O’Sullivan.

Shane O’Leary opened Goleen’s account with a point from play in the ninth minute and Padraig O’Sullivan replied for the Ballinacarriga side, who led by 1-3 to 0-1 at the first-half water break.

Goleen began to turn the screw in the second quarter as persistent fouling was proving to be costly for the Ballinacarriga side. Goleen outscored Randal Óg by three points to one in this phase as Darren O’Donovan slotted over two 45s and Patrick Scully chipped in with a point from play. 

Kevin Dunlea, Randal Óg, takes on Jed Little and Daniel O'Driscoll, Goleen. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Kevin Dunlea, Randal Óg, takes on Jed Little and Daniel O'Driscoll, Goleen. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Ballinacarriga side’s only score of this quarter came courtesy of a point from play by Peter Collins. This left the halftime scoreline reading 1-4 to 0-5 in Randal Óg’s favour.

Both sides traded goals from penalties early in the second half. First up was Darren O’Donovan to put Goleen in the driving seat for the only time in the contest in the 34th minute.

Goleen’s advantage lasted five minutes as Randal Óg were awarded a penalty from which Peter Collins restored their lead.

Randal Óg continued to have Goleen pinned back approaching the second water break as Padraig O’Sullivan added three unanswered points, including one free.

Goleen remained on the back foot entering the final quarter, but wayward shooting was proving to be costly for Randal Óg before they stretched their lead with two further points from Padraig O’Sullivan, including a free.

Darren O’Donovan pointed a free for Goleen in the closing stages and Padraig O’Sullivan completed the scoring with a point in stoppage time.

Randal Óg supporters in the stand at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Randal Óg supporters in the stand at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for Randal Óg: P O’Sullivan 0-6 (0-3 f); Peter Collins 1-2 (1-0 pen); B O’Driscoll 1-1 (0-1f); S Daly 0-1.

Goleen: D O’Donovan 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2 45, 0-1 f); P Scully, C Kennedy, S O’Leary 0-1 each.

RANDAL ÓG: C Murray; P Duggan, Seamus Crowley, I Crowley; C Nyhan, S Patterson, C O’Neill; D Collins, Peter Collins; K Dullea, P O’Sullivan, Seadhna Crowley; B O’Driscoll, C O’Neill, S Daly.

Subs: P Galvin for Seadhna Crowley (40); S Kingston for D Collins (57); C Duggan for O’Sullivan, Stephen Crowley for Nyhan, P White for O’Neill (all 60+).

GOLEEN: R Kennedy; J Scully, J O’Driscoll, Michael Sheehan; Paul Collins, P Sheehan, J Little; S O’Leary, Matthew Sheehan; J Cullinane, D O'Driscoll, P Scully; D O’Donovan, T Cullinane, P Reidy.

Subs: T Reidy for Little (17); F O’Sullivan for T Reidy, J Coughlan for Scully (both 48); D O’Leary for Michael Sheehan, 26 for S O’Leary (both 55).

Referee: Peter Finnegan (Douglas).

More in this section

Ballygiblin into first Junior A hurling final as Passage pay price for early red card Ballygiblin into first Junior A hurling final as Passage pay price for early red card
Harty Cup: St Colman's hammer Blackwater, who now face Midleton CBS Harty Cup: St Colman's hammer Blackwater, who now face Midleton CBS
Cork basketballer Edel Thornton shines but Ireland beaten in EuroBasket qualifier Cork basketballer Edel Thornton shines but Ireland beaten in EuroBasket qualifier
cork gaa
MSL soccer: Cian Leonard hits hat-trick as Rockmount drive on in Donie Forde Trophy

MSL soccer: Cian Leonard hits hat-trick as Rockmount drive on in Donie Forde Trophy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more