Iveleary blast past Aghabullogue and into the IAFC final

Next up it's Kilshannig or Mitchelstown for the Mid Cork side, who have excelled all season
Glanworth's Ross Murphy keeps possession under pressure from Iveleary's Barry O'Leary. Picture: David Keane.

Kevin Murphy

Iveleary 3-14 Aghabullogue 1-5 

IVELEARY are through to the IAFC final after they blitzed Muskerry neighbours Aghabullogue at Kilmurry. 

This was a complete team performance with so many of the Iveleary team dominating their opponents and they will face either Kilshannig or Mitchelstown in the final.

Iveleary are on a roll and dominated the opening period with some exquisite early scores from Cathal Vaughan. Aghabullogue opened their account through Mathew Bradley with a well-taken score to trail 0-3 to 0-1 early on. Moments later Iveleary’s goalkeeper Joe Creedon denied Aghabullogue a certain goal with a superb save from Cialan O’Sullivan. 

Iveleary squandered a couple of point chances before their talisman Chris Óg Jones was denied a goal by a top drawer save from John Buckley in a lively opening quarter.

On the resumption, Iveleary upped the gears and Kevin Manning put through Sean O’Leary whose shot was brilliantly stopped by Buckley but the rebound was neatly slotted home by Iveleary captain Brian Cronin. 

It was one-way traffic from this point on as Conor O’Leary landed a beauty from play before Cronin added two more excellent scores from play. Aghabullogue got a consolation point from Ian Barry Murphy to leave them with a mountain to climb trailing by 1-8 to 0-2 at the break.

Credit to Aghabullogue who rallied after the break with substitute Niall Barry Murphy crashing home a super goal following an excellent team move. But Iveleary took control again with Conor O’Leary linking superbly with Chris Óg Jones who coolly slotted to the net. The game was over as a contest when Ian Jones put through Conor O’Leary who got their third goal.

Iveleary emptied the bench in the closing quarter and substitute Lar O’Sullivan landed the final score of the game with a point from distance.

Scorers for Iveleary: C Óg Jones 1-4, C O’Leary 1-3 B Cronin 1-2, C Vaughan 0-3 (0-2 f), B O’Leary, L O’Sullivan 0-1.

Aghabullogue: M Bradley 0-4 (0-3 f), N Barry Murphy 1-0, I Barry Murphy 0-1.

IVELEARY: J Creedon; D O’Riordan, F McSweeney, B Murphy; K Manning, S O’Leary, C Galvin; D Kelly, C Ó Riordan; B Cronin, C Vaughan, B O’Leary; C O’Leary, C Óg Jones, I Jones. 

Subs: D Cotter for C Galvin (50), L Kearney for I Jones (50), S Lehane for C Vaughan (50), S O’Riordan for B Cronin (55), L O’Sullivan for B O’Leary (55).

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley; P Dilworth, S O’Sullivan, P Ring; J Murphy, A Murphy, B Casey; S Tarrant, E O’Sullivan; J Corkery, D Thompson, D Quinlan; C O’Sullivan, M Bradley, I Barry Murphy. 

Subs: B Dineen for J Murphy (h/t), N Barry Murphy for D Quinlan (h/t), M Dennehy for C O’Sullivan, Tom Long for S O’Sullivan,(45), M O’Sullivan for I Barry Murphy(50).

Referee: M Collins (Clonakilty)

