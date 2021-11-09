Ten minute goal blitz sends Ringmahon through in U16 national cup with victory over Midleton

Midleton 0

Ringmahon Rangers 5

FOUR goals in the space of ten minutes late in the first half gave Ringmahon Rangers the route into the next round of the Under 16 National Cup when they defeated Midleton 5-0 at Knockgriffin Park last Sunday morning.

The game was effectively over by half time as the visitors blitzed their hosts and were 5-0 up by half time, and although Midleton attempted to get back in the game, Ringmahon were in no mood for mercy and kept a clean sheet despite pressure from Midleton to at least get a consolation goal for their efforts.

Ringmahon opened their account as early as the 6th minute when Adam O’Callaghan’s free kick from inside the area following a back pass, deflected off the wall and into the back of the net giving the visitors the ideal start.

Midleton attempted to pull one back, and despite their attempts on goal, were blocked by a stern defensive line from Ringmahon and were forced to shoot from outside the area with most of their efforts going wide.

Ringmahon Rangers Bennett Mbowoua turns away from the challenge from Midleton's Brian Lynch during the recent CSL U16 National Cup game at Knockgriffin Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Both sets of keepers were being kept busy in the half as both teams looked for defensive weaknesses, but in the 20th minute Ringmahon started their goal blitz which left Midleton stunned.

Ringmahon’s second of the game and which started the scoring blitz came from O’Callaghan who received Ryan McCarthy’s long ball into the area and neatly skipped past 1 before tapping the ball into an empty net, Four minutes later Matthew Ahern met keeper Aaron O’Brien Towler’s long kick out and passed to an unmarked Cian O’Sullivan who couldn’t miss from five yards, and just two minutes later Kyle Leahy headed in from a corner kick with the final goal coming right on the stroke of half time when O’Callaghan capitalised on a defensive error and pounced from close range adding a fifth for Ringmahon.

Ringmahon continued to press forward in the second half with Midleton keeper Aaron Olden saving well from O’Sullivan and Trevor Kiely, but Midleton had no luck in getting a shot on goal despite forcing a number of corners.

Midleton also had a good period of possession during the second half with Ringmahon often counter attacking with Midleton keeper Olden doing well to keep the score down with a number of well times saves, especially from O’Callaghan and Kiely.

Midleton for their part, held Ringmahon scoreless in the second half but despite their possession, couldn’t get a good shot on goal and were denied by some excellent tackles in the area by the Ringmahon defence, their best chance falling to Ben Walsh who forced O’Brien Towler into a diving save midway through the half.

Midleton's Rory Black manages to get a foot to the ball as Ringmahon Rangers Adam O'Callaghan surges forward during the CSL U16 National Cup game at Knockgriffin Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Ringmahon counter attacked, with chances falling to O’Callaghan, O’Sullivan and Kiely with Jayden O’Leary finding the back of the net but was judged offside, but in the end it was the Mahon side who progressed into the next round with a fine display.

Midleton: Aaron Olden, Thomas Dunlea, Rory Black, Liam Barry, Ryan Woods, Marcus Lambe, Ben Walsh, Joshua Dempsey, Brian Lynch, Jay Jay Outiman, Zach O’Sullivan, Eoin Daly, Alex Fitzgerald, Sean McSharry, Olan McCarthy, Luke Hennessy

Ringmahon Rangers: Aaron O’Brien Towler, Ryan McCarthy, Lucas Curtin, Kyle Leahy, Niky Lyons, Jayden O’Leary, Matthew Ahern, Bennett Mbowoua, Cian O’Sullivan, Adam O’Callaghan, Ciaran O’Súilleabháin, Thomas Egan, Shane O’Herlihy, Shane McCarthy, Jack McCarthy, Nico Crowley, Trevor Kiely, Éanna O’Súlleabháin

Referee: Bryan Forde.