Ciarán Joyce: Castlemartyr will have to be ready for Sars' class in county final

IT was a day to savour for Castlemartyr centre-back Ciaran Joyce as a Man of the Match performance helped his side book a final meeting with Sarsfields in the Co Op Superstores IHC.

In the end, the East Cork side ran out 3-21 to 2-18 winners at Páirc Uí Rinn and with Joyce giving a masterclass display that included two inspirational points it was a relief for the Cork U20 hurling star to get through the game unscathed.

“I have been out for six weeks after picking up a thumb injury playing for Imokilly against UCC but look I got back training on Tuesday last and thankfully got through the game without any problem,” said Ciarán Joyce.

In the words of Joyce, his team knew that Cloughduv would be a difficult opponent.

“We were under no illusions coming up here and we got what we expected as Cloughduv are a tough team that don’t understand the meaning of defeat but thankfully we came through it in the end,” added Joyce.

Aidan Murphy, Cloughduv, battles Mike Cosgrave and Barry Lawton, Castlemartyr. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

It was a great year for Joyce helping Cork to two All-Ireland U20 titles and he is looking forward to progressing as a player.

“It was superb and I am looking forward to winning another next season and I will keep working hard at my game as I just love the sport.”

Joyce concluded: “Helping Castlemartyr means a lot to me and hopefully we can over Sars and get up playing Premier Intermediate as we have the nucleus of a very good side.

“We have played Sars this season and know what to expect in the final so it will be all hands on deck in the build-up to the final.”

Mark Walsh, Cloughduv, takes on Barra O'Tuama, Castlemartyr. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The smile on the face of coach Seamus Lawton was one of satisfaction as he reflected on his team’s performance.

“To be honest I thought we were wasteful at times as we had 24 shots on goal in the first half and only 11 scores and that will not be good enough in the final against Sars in the final,” said Lawton.

The present Castlemartyr boss led Mayfield to All-Ireland Junior hurling success in 2017 and took in their loss to Sars in the first semi-final of this championship.

Lawton added: “Look I have to be realistic Sars are a fine hurling team from 1 to 15 and have great balance in their squad but it would be foolish for me to say otherwise as we have a fight on our hands in the final.

“That’s what we are in this game for as playing a club with the history and quality players that Sars have produced over the years is mouth-watering and we will have to be at our very best to compete with them.”