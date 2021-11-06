Castlemartyr hit 3-21 to see off Cloughduv and set up IAHC final with Sars

Castlemartyr 3-21 Cloughduv 2-18

CASTLEMARTYR booked a final date with Sarsfields in the Co-Op Superstores Intermediate Hurling Championship following a hard-earned win over Cloughduv at Páirc Uí Rinn.

In a game that Castlemartyr dominated for long periods, they were brought to level terms with 16 minutes remaining before showing their class in the last quarter.

Castlemartyr got off to a flier and it took only eight seconds for Barry Lawton to edge them ahead following a quality point.

The East Cork side were certainly in full flight and they added consecutive points in the fourth minute.

Andrew Kelly extended the Cloughduv lead but after going seven minutes without a score Eoghan Clifford ended Cloughduv’s drought with a point.

Once again Castlemartyr increased the tempo and when Mike Kelly drilled over his second point in the 12th minute they increased their lead to five points 0-6 to 0-1.

To be fair Cloughduv began winning more dirty ball and consecutive points from Mark Verling and Mark Walsh ensured they only trailed by three points up to the first water-break in the 16th minute.

Although Castlemartyr looked the better side in key departments they consistently dropped their intensity but some silly Cloughduv fouling ensured the free taking of Mike Kelly kept them in control.

The Castlemartyr centre back Ciaran Joyce was making his first appearance in six weeks since picking up a hand injury playing with Imokilly.

In the first half he was simply awesome and is a player that has a bright future ahead of him.

In the closing minutes we had real excitement as Castlemartyr raised the opening green flag with a superb goal.

It was certainly a family move as Mike Kelly assisted a pinpoint pass to brother Andrew who struck a magnificent shot to the corner of the net.

Suddenly it was non-stop action as in added time Aidan Murphy had a chance for a quick response.

A superb solo run by Murphy saw him finish poorly with a tame shot as goalkeeper Daire Coughlan parried it to safety with relative ease.

After dominating the first half Castlemartyr went in at the break with a five-point lead, 1-10 to 0-8, but Cloughduv were still very much in this game.

On the restart, it was all action that began with a stunning point from Joyce that would have graced any pitch in this country.

After hooking Odharan O Driscoll Joyce soloed 40 yards before splitting the posts with a point of sheer artistry.

The Imokilly outfit should have extended their lead five minutes later but Barry Lawton’s weak shot didn’t find the required target.

A minute later some poor goalkeeping from Daire Coughlan allowed the ball fall to the feet of Brian Verling who placed his shot with ease to the empty net.

The one worry for the Castlemartyr management will be their 10-minute drought in the second half and when Brian Verling brought the teams on parity in the 44th minute the east Cork needed an instant response.

The brilliance of Joyce steadied the ship for Castlemartyr as once again he struck over a wonderful point almost a replica of his first.

Suddenly Castlemartyr were in the ascendancy and three consecutive points and an opportunist goal from full forward Joe Stack put the required daylight between the teams.

A Mark Verling penalty gave Cloughdiv a ray of hope with eight minutes remaining but their hopes of getting back in the game were shattered three minutes later.

Substitute Jack McGann exposed poor Cloughduv defending with a quality goal that sealed the game in style.

Next up for Castlemartyr is a mouth-watering east Cork derby final against Sars that should be a cracking encounter for the hurling purist.

Odhran O'Driscoll, Cloughduv, battling Ciaran Joyce, Castlemartyr. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M Kelly 0-9 (0-8 f, 0-1 65), A Kelly 1-3, J Stack 1-3, J McGann 1-0, B Lawton 0-3, C Joyce 0-2, M Cosgrave 0-1.

Cloughduv: B Verling 1-7 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), M Verling 1-2 (pen), E Clifford 0-5 (0-1 f), K Walsh 0-2, M Walsh 0-2.

CASTLEMARTYR: D Coughlan; C Martin, D Moran, B O Tuama; J Lawton, C Joyce, A Bowens; M Cosgrave, J Stack; M Kelly, Brian Lawton, B Lawton, A Kelly, J Stack, N Madden.

Subs: E Martin for J Stack (46), J McGann for A Kelly (54), P Fleming for N Madden (58).

CLOUGHDUV: J Buckley; L Kelleher, P Buckley, M Dunne; C O’Driscoll, A Twomey, E Curzon; E Clifford, A Murphy; M Verling, O O’Driscoll, E Moynihan; B Verling, M Walsh, W Ahern.

Subs: S O’Connor for A Twomey (h-t), J Moynihan for P Buckley (h-t), K Walsh for E Moynihan (46).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).