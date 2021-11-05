Cork City sign Shels defender Ally Gilchrist for 2022 season

CORK City FC have secured Ally Gilchrist for the 2022, who recently landed the First Division title with Shelbourne.

Gilchrist began his career at Scottish Premier Division side St Johnstone before moving to Shamrock Rovers in 2018. Injuries restricted the defender's appearances with the Hoops and Gilchrist joined Derry City in 2019.

The Scottish defender, who will bring a wealth of experience to this young City, and he told CorkCityFC.ie: “I am absolutely delighted to get it over the line. Once I knew the club were interested in me, things moved pretty quickly and I am very pleased to be here.

"It’s a huge club, you can see the crowds that have been coming in over the last few months of the season and I am looking forward to the challenge.

“The fans have been through a lot over the last few years and stuck with the club through thick and thin, as have a lot of the players. It is a good, young group and you can see that they are making progress.”

He said Colin Healy's influence was key to the move.

“Colin sold the club to me pretty quickly; it is a huge club, there are a lot of good players here and, hopefully, we can push it on next season.

It is a great place to play, a great atmosphere and hopefully we can get the place rocking next year. I have come here to win and hopefully we will do that.”

Healy said: “Ally is a very, very good player who will add strength to our defence. Looking at this year, we did have a lot of younger lads in the squad, so he will bring experience and add to what we have.

“He has experience of a promotion challenge this season just gone and that is obviously the aim for us for next season, so he will bring that experience to the group. There will be a number of clubs targeting promotion next season, so it will be difficult, but bringing in players of the quality of Ally will certainly strengthen us."