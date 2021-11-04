Ciara McNamara: Every Cork soccer player dreams of playing at a packed Turner's Cross

CIARA McNamara insists it would “mean the world” to her and her Cork City teammates if they were to get a huge crowd in for their final game of the season at Turner’s Cross this Saturday.

The Drive for 2k is revving up this week as they look to get 2,000 fans to attend the Munster Derby clash with Treaty United this Saturday afternoon, 2pm.

Proceedings from the event will be donated to Breast Cancer Ireland and McNamara is hoping people will show their support for the initiative.

“It means an awful lot to just play there,” began McNamara.

Growing up in Cork… it’s the home of Cork soccer really and you always have the dream to just play there as a boy or a girl.

“I was lucky to play in cup finals and win a few trophies there when I was young but there wasn’t a big crowd in on the day so it would mean the world for me to play there in front of a big crowd.

“It would mean so much to have people come out and support us.

“It’s been a tough season but to finish on a high, with a big crowd would be great.

“I think it is a brilliant initiative especially with the lads being finishing their season last weekend.

“We hope the regulars that go to the lads’ games on a Friday night might just push out their regular outing and come on Saturday at 2 o’clock to watch us. Hopefully, the local clubs can get behind it.

“It would mean the world to all of us to have them there and it would be great for the young girls to see what is possible and help us build for next season and the future.

“I know all our extended families are making an effort to go on the day especially when it is for charity as well.

“Breast Cancer Ireland is a great cause.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people in Cork have been affected by that. I know people that have been affected by it, so it would be great for people to come out and support that first and foremost and then support us as well on the day.

“It’s going to be an exciting game, emotions will be high from our point of view just because the last we played them at Turner’s Cross they beat us.

“That was a game that we had marked beforehand that we wanted a good result and they beat us so we will be looking to do the business this time around.

“We know what we have to do to get the win and we will be hoping for a big crowd to help us get it.”