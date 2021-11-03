Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 10:15

Cork City fans will come out in force at Turner's Cross to support 'Drive for 2k'

Bumper crowd expected for the last Cork City Women league game of the season with Breast Cancer Ireland set to benefit
Defender Nathalie O'Brien in action for Cork City FC against Peamount United at Turner's Cross. Picture: Larry Cummins. 

Andrew Horgan

CORK City chairman Declan Carey has called on the club’s supporters to come out in force and support the Women’s side for their final game of the season this weekend at Turner’s Cross.

The Drive for 2k, the idea which came from City fan podcast The Other 3 Amigos, is revving up this week as the club looks to get 2,000 fans to attend the Munster Derby clash with Treaty United this Saturday afternoon, kick-off at 2pm.

Proceedings from the event will be donated to Breast Cancer Ireland and Carey has called on the public to show their support on the day as the club attempts to break the attendance record for the Women’s National League.

“It’s a fantastic initiative to help get more well-deserved attention on our women’s team and the national league as a whole,” Carey told The Echo.

“A big thanks to the Other Three Amigos Podcast for helping to drive this and really push it with the help of the club’s staff.

It would be a brilliant way to round off 2021 and springboard the women’s team into what we hope will be a successful 2022 campaign.

“We’re delighted to donate all profits from the game to Breast Cancer Ireland. It’s an extremely worthy cause, and all the more reason to get out and support this game.

“Plenty of charities were impacted by the pandemic and the ability to hold substantial fundraisers so we hope this helps in any way to contribute.”

Carey was speaking in the aftermath of the men’s 3-0 win over Galway on the final day of their First Division season last Friday night at the Cross.

POTENTIAL

It was a historic night for the Leesiders as Cathal Heffernan became Cork City’s youngest ever player at just 16 years and 185 days old.

And also speaking to The Echo , manager Colin Healy was full of praise for the youngster.

“Cathal has had a fantastic season this year,” said Healy.

“He is the captain of the Republic of Ireland U17s so he’s doing really, really well for them. He plays every week for our under 19s, scoring goals and putting in some very good performances as well.

“He has been in and out training with the first team —not a lot because he has been away with the internationals — and he was away in Coventry with our U17s last week and they won the competition so I have got to be careful that we can’t be using Cathal all the time.

“So we brought him on tonight, my plan was always to get him on at some stage but when he came on there I thought he was brilliant. He didn’t look out of place at all.”

