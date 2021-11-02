Midleton blown off top by Douglas Hall in U16 CSL

Douglas Hall 3

Midleton 1

MIDLETON missed the chance to keep up with the league leaders in this Joma Sportsgear Direct U16 Premier Division match at a windswept Moneygourney.

The strong wind proved to be a defining factor in the game making it difficult for both sets of players as made chasing after a loose ball almost impossible on the all-weather pitch.

Midleton almost opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute when Olann McCarthy’s cross found Josh Dempsey whose shot on goal was brilliantly saved by the Douglas Hall keeper Lucas Kennedy, turning his effort wide on the left-hand post at the expense of a corner.

Moments later Douglas Hall had a couple of chances forcing a double save from the Midleton keeper Aaron Olden. However, by the 12th minute, the home side took the lead when Ronan Twomey’s shot from a sharp angle just on the corner of the area found the back of the Midleton net.

Midleton were level when good work from Olann McCarthy found Josh Dempsey in the centre whose low shot came off the far post and across the goal line.

Chances were being created by both teams, a Ronan Twomey free for Douglas Hall going straight through the wall and covered by the Midleton keeper Olden while Liam Barry’s effort was covered by Douglas Hall keeper Kennedy just before the break.

The home side took the lead in the 43rd minute when Charlie O’Shea weaved past the Midleton backline before passing to Ronan Twomey whose wind-assisted 25-yard shot hit off the Midleton crossbar, onto the line and into the net, giving Olden no chance.

Charlie O'Shea, Douglas Hall, in action against Midleton. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Heavy rain was making play extremely difficult during the second half, but it was the home side who were pressing forward with Midleton keeper clearing away from MJ Fitzgerald and claimed a high testing ball from Ronan O’Kelly moments later.

Chances fell to Midleton’s Sean McSherry and Ben Walsh who had a period of dominance in the second half as Douglas Hall counter attacked as play was going from end to end.

However, in the 78th minute, MJ Fitzgerald was fouled in the penalty area and up stepped Dara O’Brien who duly sent the Midleton keeper the wrong way to give Douglas Hall a 3-1 lead with less than two minutes remaining.

In the end, it was Douglas Hall who claimed the win and three points while Midleton will look back on this game as a missed opportunity to keep in touch with the leading two teams in the Premier league table.

DOUGLAS HALL: Lucas Kennedy, Alastair Dunne, Keelin Kavanagh, Dara O’Brien, Ben Healy, Rob O’Leary, Charlie O’Shea, Ronan O’Shea, Ronan Twomey, Brian Linehan, MJ Fitzgerald, Ronan O’Kelly, Eoin Gibson, Shane Tynan, Oliver Horvath.

MIDLETON: Aaron Olden, Thomas Dunlea, Rory Black, Liam Barry, Ryan Woods, Marcus Lambe, Ben Walsh, Josh Dempsey, Brian Lynch, Jay Jay Oljitan, Eoin Daly, Alex Fitzgerald, Sean McSherry, Olann McCarthy, Luke Hennessy.

Referee: Alan Belmajdoub