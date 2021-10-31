IAFC: Chris Óg Jones in red-hot form against Glanworth for five-star Iveleary

Iveleary 5-12 Glanworth 0-12

IVELEARY made another impressive statement of intent with this dominant display against Glanworth in the Cork IAFC quarter-final.

Chris Óg Jones was in red hot scoring form again, with a total of 2-8 in what was a devastating and clinical performance from the Muskerry men.

Iveleary are now heading into a semi final meeting with Mid Cork rivals Aghabullogue, which should be a tasty affair.

Based on this showing and their performances already this year to date, it appears as though it will take a very good side to stop this Iveleary side in their pursuit of championship glory.

Iveleary began very much on the front foot, as Chris Óg Jones pointed from an early free. The favourites found the back of the net with less than three minutes gone, as Brian Cronin finished neatly after being teed up by Jones.

A Glanworth point from a free by Mikie Sheehan got them up and running in the ninth minute. But Iveleary were to kept their momentum going, as Chris Óg Jones got another score, to leave Iveleary ahead at 1-4 to the 0-1 of Glanworth at the first half water break.

Shortly after, Chris Óg Jones got an impressively taken curling point for Iveleary, which was followed up by another point by Cronin. Sheehan got another pointed effort for Glanworth, but their attacks were rare.

Glanworth's Mikie Sheehan shoots as Iveleary's Daniel O'Riordan closes in. Picture: David Keane.

But there seemingly was no stopping Iveleary, who continued to flow in full flight. They struck for a second goal when Óg Jones planted the ball into the back of the net, after being teed up by Cronin, who added another point from a free before the break.

After a dominant first-half display, Iveleary held a commanding lead at 2-9 to Glanworth’s 0-3.

Chris Óg Jones got yet another point to get Iveleary off and running in the early stages of the second half.

Barry O’Leary got in for an Iveleary point, that was before they got a third goal of the contest.

Despite Glanworth fighting until the very end, there was to be no denying they were second best on this particular day.

Iveleary only won the Junior A Football title recently. Now they look like they could go very close to adding an Intermediate crown as well.

Iveleary's Barry Murphy and Glanworth's Ross Murphy, compete in the air. Picture: David Keane

Scorers for Iveleary: C Óg Jones (0-4 f) 2-8, B Cronin 1-2, I Jones, A O’Donovan 1-0 each, B O’Leary, C O’Leary 0-1 each.

Glanworth: M Sheehan (0-1 f) 0-3, J O’Sullivan, D Pyne, S O’Riordan 0-2 each, P O’Driscoll, E Sheehan, R Murphy 0-1 each.

IVELEARY: J Creedon; D O’Riordan, F McSweeney(Jnr), B Murphy; K Manning, S O’Leary, C Galvin; D Kelly, C O’Riordan; B Cronin, C O’Leary, B O’Leary; L Kearney, C Óg Jones, I Jones.

Subs: S O’Riordan for Cronin (40), A O’Donovan for Kearney (44), A O’Brien for Manning, S Lehane for B O’Leary (both 47), D Cotter for Óg Jones (52).

GLANWORTH: C Murphy; J Blackburn, E O’Donoghue, T Condon; P Blackburn, J Coughlan, W Blackburn; D Pyne, S Finn; R O’Driscoll, P O’Driscoll, G O’Neill; M Sheehan, R Murphy, J Walsh.

Subs: J O’Sullivan for O’Neill (h-t), S O’Riordan for O’Driscoll (42), J Fitzgibbon for Walsh (47), E Sheehan for P O’Driscoll (49) , P Condon for O’Donoghue (51).

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill).