Balancing his family life with football and work for Brendan O'Sullivan is key

BEHIND every great man is a great woman.

Brendan O’Sullivan's workload and coaching responsibilities could not be fulfilled if it wasn’t for the support and strength from his wife Karen, who is a full time career for their boys, but still encourages her husband to stay involved in the beautiful game.

With over two decades of coaching football O’Sullivan is back at the club he has already given so much to, as he hopes to gain promotion with Wilton United in the MSL senior senior division.

Currently sitting second on the table behind Riverstown, O’Sullivan knows there’s a long season ahead but he is confident his squad can help the club play at a higher level next season.

“Like any team, our priority is to finish as high up the league table as possible,” said O’Sullivan.

"The top two go up and we have certainly set promotion as a realistic goal, if we are in the mix with a few games to go and can win with a shot to finish top we will certainly relish that opportunity but there is an awful lot of hard work to be done between now and then.

"Hopefully, we might get a good run in one of the cups also as it would be fantastic for the team to pick up some silverware if we can.

“Dropping two points at home to Lakewood in the opening game was not the start we were looking for to the league campaign.

The Wilton United executive committee members at the official opening of Pat Bowdren Park were Michael White, Brendan O'Sullivan, John Leonard, Tony Scott, Noel Spitere and Pat Bowdren.

"Thankfully, since then we’ve gone on a decent run of results notching up six wins in a row in the League as well as wins in the Intermediate Cup against Riverstown away and in the Munster Senior Cup against Park at home.

"In terms of being second in the table at this stage, it’s too early to say if that counts for anything as there’s such a long way to go in the season. After seven games played we are exactly one third of the way into the season only, so it’s all still to play for.”

The solicitor from Ballincollig was responsible for the development in Pat Bowden Park in which he believes has attracted players to the club in recent years.

“I’ve always been involved with the Club, coaching, committee, you name it, however probably my greatest contribution has been the development of the dressing room pavilion that I put roughly six years hard work into delivering and it is something I am very proud of.

"When I first joined the club, both boys and girls and in fact all teams were sharing old shipping containers as changing rooms.

"To now have a safe clean changing room facility with toilets and shower facilities and meeting room is fantastic for all users of our grounds on the Lee Road.”

The father of two to Sean and Ryan has a hectic life while also trying to run a business, and management this year wasn’t on the cards however when asked, he didn’t refuse, and is again enjoying the role with a great bunch of lads.

“I took over from Dan (Murphy) who had done an incredible job bringing together many of the players in the squad over the last couple of seasons and had the team playing well and in the mix for promotion but unfortunately due to covid the seasons were abandoned.

Cork City U17 team manager Brendan O'Sullivan.

"Dan had been with the team for a couple of seasons and wanted to step away for personal reasons and so I was asked by our Chairman John Leonard if I’d come in to take over the team.

“We’ve quite a young squad overall but with a sprinkling of experience in key positions.

"Cian McCarthy who is still a youths player has been very important for us at times this season.

"Cian is a grandson of former Cork hurler and manager Gerald McCarthy and is a player with a fantastic career ahead of him.

"We’ve used him sparingly as it is important that he is not thrown into the deep end too early but whenever he plays he never lets us down and has scored some very important goals along the way.

"Ian Roche is probably our most experienced player along with Dave Tobin and Shane O’Connell and between the three of them they score most of our goals.

"Our captain Frank Down has been immense for us in going undefeated thus far in league and along with Kieran O’Driscoll adds a lot of physicality to the team.

"We’ve some other excellent young players such as Gordon O’Meara, Rob Wyse and Ronan Barrett to name but a few all of whom have been excellent this season.

“Getting the club back playing in the top tier of football is something I’m very conscious of but at the same time being respectful of the fact that nothing is ever handed to you in football.

"If you feel you should be playing at a higher level, it’s up to us to go out there and prove it on the pitch.

“Life is hectic, there’s no denying that. I routinely work 70 hour weeks and on top of that try to help out at home with our two special boys and also fit in training and matches with this team.

"A lot of credit goes to my wife Karen for not only allowing me do this but for giving me the push to do it again.

"Karen is a full time carer now for our two boys Seán and Ryan who are both autistic and pre-verbal.

Brendan O’Sullivan with son Seán O’Sullivan in Cork City training ground in Bishopstown.

"Both boys love coming down to Pat Bowdren park with me on game days for a few minutes and that has meant the world to me.

"The team are all very nice to them and to see them running around the pitch even for a few minutes makes all the nights when I am tired coming from 12 hours in the office straight to training worthwhile."