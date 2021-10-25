Youth Soccer: Carrigaline Hibs battle back in U17 win over Lakewood

Carrigaline Hibernians 4 Lakewood Athletic 2

CARRIGALINE Hibernians battled back from two goals down to secure an impressive 4-2 victory against Lakewood Athletic in the Daly Industrial Supplies U17 League 1 at Ballea Park on Friday night.

Goals from Aaron Murphy and his fellow attacker Chris had given Lakewood a two-goal lead but Carrigaline dug deep and a Dominic O’Herlihy Coughlan penalty followed by a hat-trick from the excellent Shakour Oumorou was enough to see them complete an incredible comeback and claim the three points.

The two sides came into this fixture with an identical record at the beginning of this new season as, after four matches, they had both played four, won two, and lost two apiece to leave them in mid-table.

Lakewood’s slightly better goal difference ensured they started this contest in fourth spot with their rivals a place lower in fifth and they looked to prove their superiority in the opening exchanges.

They raced out of the traps and they got their reward inside the opening three minutes when their number 12 Chris expertly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner from the edge of the penalty area after it broke kindly into his path.

The visitors needed their defender Alex O’Regan to make a couple of sensational last-ditch tackles to prevent Hibs from snatching an equaliser before goalkeeper Stephen O’Neill did brilliantly to smother the ball at Oumorou’s feet as he looked to fire towards goal from close range.

The Carrigaline number ten continued to grow into proceedings as the first half progressed and he soon produced a stunning piece of skill to skip past three defenders but again he was foiled by an incredible tackle but this time from Meyer Humar.

The home side ought to have levelled midway through the first 45 but Damiano Sfurza could only turn his header from Roan Lyne’s inswinging corner over the bar when unmarked from a few yards out.

They would be made to rue missing those opportunities as Lakewood doubled their lead just shy of the half an hour mark. Moments earlier Aaron Murphy had used his pace to latch onto a pass in behind the defence and skip past the onrushing keeper but his goal-bound shot was cleared off the line.

But next time he wasn’t to be denied as he headed a corner into the ground which bounced up and into the roof of the net.

Hibernians, to their credit, responded well to that latest setback and they halved the deficit before the half-time break when O’Herlihy Coughlan slotted his penalty home as Ossama Aidawemenah was felled trying to fire in a rebound after the former’s header was tipped onto the bar.

And amazingly, they made it 2-2 moments later when the lively Oumorou raced onto a through ball before expertly clipping it past the keeper and into the back of his net.

Lakewood regrouped during the break and they almost retook the lead but James McCarthy was unfortunate to see his header from a set-piece clip the top of the crossbar.

During the tame second period, it seemed like it would take a moment of magic to produce a winner.

In the end, Carrigaline produced two moments to claim the win as Oumorou tapped home after superb work from Aidawemenah before the forward sealed his hat-trick with a composed finish to the far bottom left corner late on.

Lakewood's Dylan McNamara pulls away from Jack Levis of Carrigaline Hibs. Picture: Howard Crowdy

CARRIGALINE HIBERNIANS: Theo Ruth, Jack Levis, Roan Lyne, Dominic O’Herlihy Coughlan, Damiano Sfurza, Adam Joyce O’Connor, Ossama Aidawemenah, Brian Lucey, Evan Canty, Shakour Oumorou, Ola Morris.

Subs: Edwin Sibanoa for Ol Morris (ht), Luke McGreevey for Brian Lucey (67), Alan Manning for Evan Canty (67), Lee Russell for Ossama Aidawemenah (78).

LAKEWOOD ATHLETIC: Stephen O’Neill, Alex O’Regan, James McCarthy, Meyer Humar, Harry McGiven, Sean O’Neill, Korg Miller, Chris, Dan Cremin, David Bradley, Aaron Murphy.

Subs: Dylan Quinn for Meyer Humar (40), Dylan McNamara for David Bradley (40), Dave O’Dwyer for James McCarthy (50), Ciaran Bradley for Dan Cremin (66).

Referee: Matija Popic.