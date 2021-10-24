Foot perfect display lands the Laurels final for One Time Only at Curraheen Park

THE 2021 running of The Irish Laurels kindly sponsored by Friends & Supporters of Greyhound Racing came to a conclusion at a wet and windy Curraheen Park on Saturday night before a fine attendance who witnessed a worthy winner in the Thomas O Donovan trained One Time Only.

Owned by Paul Horrig and John Woodford the son of Droopys Sydney-Mags Image hit top form on the night that mattered most to claim the winner’s purse of £30,000 for connections.

Ideally drawn on the rails the 3/1 chance came away running making the opening bend with a length to spare over Droopys Good. When the latter checked wide the leader quickly opened a gap which had extended to five lengths at the third bend.

The long-odds favourite Skywalker Barry took up the chase at halfway and although eating into the leeway with every stride he was still a length and a half adrift of the worthy winner One Time Only in a brilliant time of 28.17, a magnificent run under the conditions.

For good measure O'Donovan also sent out Epic Hero to take the third placed spot a further five lengths back.

Cllr Tony Fitzgerald deputising for the Lord Mayor with Paul Horig, co-owner and Trainer Thomas O'Donovan with One Time Only winner of The 2021 Irish greyhound laurels final at Curraheen park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

An excellent under card saw a terrific display from the Con Guiney owned Jacob Tashadelek who stopped the clock in a brilliant 30.98 for the 575 trip.

Again drawn on the rails the 1/2, chance with the aid of a flying start never saw another runner coming home with four and a half lengths to spare over Galvarino.

Long Santagio trained by Matthew Harte completed a hat trick when he took the final of The Clona Blaze@Stud A3 stake in 28.49.

Kept up to his work throughout by the runner-up Coconut Crash he had a length and a half to spare at the line.

Lemon Bartacus trained by John Linehan, getting a dream run on the outside,ran out a six length winner of The Track Bookmakers A4 Stake in 29.85.

Peckies Flyer trained by Dean Harper was another to complete a hat trick when she raced to victory in an Open Bitch 525 the 3/1 chance holding the challenge of Witches Ethiopia by a length in 28.47.

The locally owned Berties Cuddles got the biggest cheer of the night when he took The Bart Leahy Memorial A1 in 28.65 for trainer Kieran Lynch in 28.65. Lynch completed a fine double when the gambled on Bielsas Rebel ran out an easy winner of an A1 550 in 29.70.

Graham Holland was another to send out a double taking an open 525 with 9/1 chance Monraud Thunder in 28.68 and then taking the last with 3/1 chance Rahale Podge in 28.47.