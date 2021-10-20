AUL: Grattan United knock out Mayfield with a five-star

Grattan United 5 Mayfield United 0

GRATTAN United powered their way into the third round of the FAI Junior Cup after an impressive performance saw them overcome Mayfield United 5-0 at O’Neill Park.

John Paul O’Sullivan stole the glory with a typically resilient example of the predator’s arts after grabbing the first two in the action.

Mayfield United showed plenty of heart, but their defensive frailties proved costly in the end.

The first opportunity of note fell for the visitors when Tadgh O’Connell picks out Aaron Keohane who in turn feeds Ian Fleming in a good position, but control let the striker down and a half-chance went.

Grattan responded immediately with John Paul O’Sullivan playing in Christopher Bullman, but Adam Burke produced a decent piece of defending to abort the threat.

From a corner then, Eric Fleming’s delivery fell for the unmarked John Paul O’Sullivan who nods home Grattan’s opener while unattended on 11 minutes.

Then, from a long kick-out; John Paul O’Sullivan knocks it back for Gary Coughlan to curl past the far post.

And after Aaron Keohane crossed for Ian Fleming to drill straight at James Byrne, John Paul O’Sullivan rifles inches wide at the other end.

Grattan were having the lion’s share now and following Luke Harris’ effort that sailed narrowly over, the hosts doubled their advantage when from Eric Fleming’s free kick; John Paul O’Sullivan headed home on 34.

Grattan continued to enjoy the bulk of possession now and from Anthony Burns’ headed clearance, O’Sullivan finds Bullman to his left, but the striker’s eventual cross had just too much on it for the available Gary Coughlan.

Grattan's Michel Kent wins possession over Mayfield United's Jake Jenkins in the action at O'Neill Park. Picture: Barry Peelo.

After Mayfield were awarded a free kick on the right, Jack Stewart went for the option to go for goal, but his effort never really bothered Byrne. Mayfield had a let-off, minutes before the break when John Paul O’Sullivan was denied his hat-trick with the woodwork coming in the way of his header.

With the second half just minutes in, Mayfield United threatened with Dean Grainger heading on for Ian Fleming, but his low effort was well held by Byrne.

But, at the other end, Mayfield’s inability to clear from a corner allowed, Keith Harris to slam agonisingly wide of the upright. And after Gary Coughlan’s cross deceives Aaron Hegarty when it came back off the bar before being cleared to safety, Grattan found themselves 3-0 in front when laxness in the Mayfield defence gave Anthony Burns the opportunity to rifle low into the back of the net on 56.

Soon after, Mayfield United nearly managed to get their name on the score-sheet when Dean Grainger, noticing the Grattan keeper out of position, tried to curl his effort home, but the upright got in the way before Grattan managed to clear their lines.

Kevin Kenneally was making a big impression when he was introduced to the action and assisted with Grattan’s fourth when his header fell into the path of Christopher Bullman who coolly slotted past a helpless Aaron Hegarty.

Grattan continued in the ascendancy and very soon added a fifth to their tally when this time, Kevin Kenneally became the executioner when he sent a thumping header crashing into the Mayfield net via the upright from Eric Fleming’s corner on 70 minutes.

And when Michael Kent pounced on to a ball over the top, he set off towards goal, only to drill over with a left-footed effort.

Mayfield rallied bravely, but in the end, it was too much of a hill to climb as Grattan ran out comfortable winners.

Grattan's captain Eric Fleming (left) with Mayfield's captain Ian Fleming, accompanied by referee Tom McCarthy. Picture: Barry Peelo.

GRATTAN: James Byrne, Anthony Burns, Keith Harris, Eric Shinkwin, Paudie Crowley, Michael Kent, Eric Fleming, Gary Coughlan, John Paul O’Sullivan, Christopher Bullman, Luke Harris.

Subs: Don Broderick for Eric Shinkwin (53), Ryan Kenny and Kevin Kenneally for John Paul O’Sullivan and Luke Harris (61).

MAYFIELD: Aaron Hegarty, Colin O’Brien, Adam Burke, Jordon O’Donovan, Luke Byrne, Jack Jenkins, Aaron Keohane, Tadgh O’Connell, Ian Fleming, Dean Grainger, Jack Stewart.

Subs: Graham Buckley for Adam Burke (half-time), Josh McAuliffe and Kyle McCarthy for Jordan O’Donovan and Jack Stewart (67), Jason Hawthorne for Tadgh O’Connell (85).

Referee: Tom McCarthy