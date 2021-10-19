Bride Rovers footballers celebrate their third junior A championship win with victory over Cobh

BRIDE ROVERS have captured the football headlines in East Cork after capturing just their third ever title at Junior 'A' level.

The Rathcormac/Bartlemy club who have many dual players in their ranks are this week refocusing back on the small ball as they prepare for the Co Op Superstores Senior 'A' quarter final against Blarney.

However, they do so in the knowledge that one pot of silverware is already in the trophy cabinet following the footballers 3-9 to 0-10 win over Cobh in the climax to the Michael O'Connor Motor Factors sponsored championship.

It was for the most part a tight and close hour in Carraig na bhFear until Rovers kicked with an unanswered return of 1-4 in the closing ten minutes.

Before that the sides were split by just a point at half time (1-3 to 0-5) with Bride's goal coming on 19 minutes after the in running Liam Forde got a touch to Cian Hogan's long range free.

Hogan, who later was presented with The Eamonn Ryan Memorial medal, as man of the match, had a big bearing on this contest.

The 19 year old got his side's second goal from close range just before the second water break to leave the winners ahead by 2-5 to 0-8.

However, points by Adam Hastings and excellent free taker Diarmuid Kearney had Cobh within a point of their opponents inside the last ten minutes.

Then, Bride Rovers clicked into top gear with Liam Fiinnegan's long range effort from play setting the tone for a string of quality points.

Imokilly GAA Board Secretary Daniel Lane presents the Jim Ryan Memorial Cup to Bride Rovers team captain Jason Mannix.

Brian Roche and Conor Barry added further white flags before Cian Hogan embellished his own personal display with a 1-1 in the closing minutes. Cobh pressed on but Bride Rovers' resolute defence never looked like relinquishing their grip.

Victorious manager Vincent Cronin was delighted with his team's performance as the club added to their wins of 2004 and 2007.

"It was a mighty win for the team and the club. We have trained together as hurlers and footballers and this team has got the just rewards for the work they put in.

"I think credit must go to the entire club set up for the way we finished the game. The lads are in very good shape - the team has come good in a number of football games already in the last 15 minutes, so we would expect it of the lads.

"Overall this is a young team - the majority of them came together a few years ago at under 21 level when we won the 'C' championship and we have since won the junior 'B' championship and are in the semi final of the Under 21 competition.

"We also have a blend of senior players who can give great guidance, especially when things start to go wrong."