Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 19:20

Iveleary and Kilshannig are unbeaten in intermediate A football championship

Glanmire are the unlucky side in not reaching the quarter-finals, losing out on scoring difference
Iveleary's Cathal Vaughan crashes the ball to the Ballincollig net, during their JAFC semi-final at Ovens.

COUNTY junior champions, Iveleary, and Kilshannig were the only two clubs to record 100 per cent records in the group phase of the Bon Secours county intermediate A football championship at the weekend.

Iveleary are top seeds because of their greater scoring difference, +31 to Kilshannig’s +21, mainly due to their 3-18 to 1-8 win over Kinsale.

Cathal Vaughan, with two, and Chris Og Jones supplied the goals as the Muskerry club turned around 2-10 to 0-1 in front at the interval.

Kilshannig had a much tougher hour against Adrigole, who pushed their more fancied opponents to the wire before losing by just a point, 2-8 to 0-14.

The Avondhu club led by 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time, Kieran Twomey with the goal, and a second from Barry O’Shea helped them to a 2-6 to 0-7 advantage at the second water-break.

But, the Beara-men, for whom David Harrington played well, fought back against the wind to force their opponents to endure some anxious moments before the end.

Mitchelstown and the Dromtarriffe were the other group winners, the former easing to a comfortable 1-17 to 0-8 win over Kildorrery.

The Duhallow club made a remarkable recovery in their group, which had all four teams on two points, because they moved from last to first after a 3-6 to 0-8 win over Gabriel Rangers.

First-half goals from Conor O’Callaghan, Evan Murphy and Brian O’Keeffe did the trick for Dromtarriffe, who led by 3-3 to 0-3 at the break.

Aghabullogue and Glanmire finished level on points with Mitchelstown after Glanmire pulled off a remarkable 4-8 to 1-12 victory over the mid-Cork side.

A couple of Luke Hackett goals and another from Michael Cussen helped produce an unexpected success, but Glanmire still lost out on scoring difference.

Millstreet and Ballydesmond also qualified, the former denying St Finbarr’s 2-11 to 0-14 with a Darragh Cashman goal crucial while Ballydesmond pipped Ballinora by a point, 1-10 to 2-6.

Glanworth squeezed in as the eighth seeds following their 2-12 to 0-10 win over Glenville with John O’Sullivan bagging both goals.

The quarter-final line-up is: Iveleary v Glanworth; Dromtarriffe v Aghabullogue; Kilshannig v Millstreet; Mitchelstown v Ballydesmond.

Relegation play-off: Kildorrery v Kinsale.

Results: Group A R3: Mitchelstown 1-17 Kildorrery 0-8, Glanmire 4-8 Aghabullogue 1-12.

R2: Glanmire 1-6 Mitchelstown 4-12; Kildorrery 1-8 Aghabullogue 4-20.

R1: Mitchelstown 1-10 Aghabullogue 3-10; Kildorrery 0-5 Glanmire 5-13.

Positions: 1. Mitchelstown 4pts (+22); 2. Aghabullogue 4pts (+21); 3. Glanmire 4 pts (+13); 4. Kildorrry 0.

Group B: R3: Kilshannig 2-8 Adrigole 0-13; Glanworth 2-12 Glenville 0-10.

R2: Glanworth 0-14 Adrigole 1-6; Glenville 1-7 Kilshannig 0-14.

R1: Adrigole 0-10 Glenville 0-9; Kilshannig 2-15 Glanworth 0-5.

Positions: 1. Kilshannig 6pts, 2. Glanworth 4pts; 3. Adrigole 2 pts; 4. Glenville 0.

Group C: R3: Millstreet 2-11 St FinbarrÆs 0-14; Kinsale 1-8 Iveleary 3-18.

R2: Kinsale 0-11 St FinbarrÆs 0-12; Millstreet 1-13 Iveleary 0-25.

R1: Milstreet 1-21 Kinsale 3-11; St FinbarrÆs 0-12 Iveleary 0-18.

Positions: 1. Iveleary 6 pts; 2. Millstreet 4pts; 3. St FinbarrÆs 2 pts; 4. Kinsale 0.

Group D: R3: Dromtarriffe 3-6 Gabriel Rangers 0-8; Ballinora 2-6 Ballydesmond 1-10.

R2: Ballinora 2-16 Dromtarriffe 3-8; Gabriel Rangers 0-13 Ballydesmond 0-14.

R1: Gabriel Rangers 2-13 Ballinora 1-8; Dromtarriffe 1-18 Ballydesmond 2-14.

Positions: 1. Dromtarriffe 4 pts (+3); 2. Ballydesmond 4 pts (+1); 3. Gabriel Rangers 2pts (0), 4. Ballinora 2 pts(-4).

