Shandrum and Kiltha Og must do it all again as Premier 2 MHC final ends in a thrilling draw

Shandrum 1-23

Kiltha Og 5-11

A POINT in the third minute of injury time by Shandrum's Eoin O’Mahony ensured honours even in this enthralling Rebel Og Premier 2 Minor hurling championship final at Pairc Ui Rinn on Monday night.

This game had everything and inspired by minor All Star Jack Leahy (13 points) Kiltha Og looked the dominant team for long periods.

In the opening minute Kiltha Og’s classy corner forward Jack Leahy showed his pace and accuracy to split the uprights with sheer precision.

The east Cork outfit looked the best side in the opening exchanges and three unanswered points saw them race into a four point lead in the seventh minute.

Indeed Kiltha Og should have raised a green flag in the sixth minute when Billy McGinn flicked a shot went inches wide of the post.

Kiltha Og's Sean Geany gets his pass away under pressure from Shandrum's Eoin O'Connor, during their Premier 2 MHC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.

McGann was on hand to nail Kiltha Og’s fifth point and Shandrum went six points behind when Leahy was on hand to strike his third point.

Shandrum needed inspiration and they got it in the 10th minute when Robert Troy hit a magnificent shot against the post but Cillian Quinn was on hand to guide the ball to the empty net.

Both sides had green in their jerseys and it was surprising that one of the sides weren’t asked to change in the build-up to this final.

Following a Kieran Murphy point from a free Kiltha Og trailed 0-8 to 1-1 at the water-break.

Leahy chalked up his fifth point on the resumption but consecutive Kieran Murphy points reduced the deficit to three points with three minutes remaining.

Just when Shandrum looked to be back in the game they were punished when sloppy defending allowed Colin Murphy to slot home a goal from close range.

That gave Kiltha Og more confidence and they looked in a good position at the break when they commanded a healthy 1-13 to 1-5 lead.

Shandrum's Rory Troy blocks the shot of Kiltha Og's Jack Leahy, during their Premier 2 MHC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.

The second half was pulsating and two Kiltha Og goals from Cillian Quinn and Colin Quaid set the scene for an explosive finish.

Kiltha Og were relying on the deadly shooting of Leahy to keep them in control but in the end their defence buckled under pressure.

When Kieran Murphy and Stephen Minihane added further goals in the 46th and 51st minutes it brought the teao parity.

Kiltha Og still looked likely winners but points from Kieran Murphy (63) and Eoin O’Mahony at the death ensured Shandrum’s brave effort over the hour was rewarded.

Kiltha Og's Colin Murphy is hooked by Shandrum's Rory Troy, during their Premier 2 MHC final at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Scorers for Kiltha Og: J Leahy 0-13 (0-6f,65), C Murphy 1-0, J Aherne 0-5, B McGinn 0-3, O Sweetman, D Leahy (0-1 each)

Shandrum: K Murphy 1-7 (0-3f), C Quinn 2-0, C Quaid 1-0, S Minihane 1-0 E O’Mahony 0-2, J Murphy, R Troy (0-1 each).

Shandrum:D O’Connell; S O’Leary, T McCarthy, D O’Riordan; R Troy, B Collins, C O’Brien; E O’Connor, R Troy; C Quinn, E O’Mahony, C Quaid; K Murphy, S Minihane, S O’Riordan.

Subs: J Murphy for S O’Riordan (35), E Walsh for D O’Riordan (45), C Dunne for C Quinn (49).

Kiltha Og: P Flynn; C Murphy, P Daly, S Morgan; D Lynch, S Geaney, D Leahy; C Murphy, S Ryan; C O’Callaghan, J Ahern, B McGann; Colin Murphy, O Sweetman, J Leahy.

Subs: B Peddler McCarthy for S Ryan (43), K Cody-Byrne for C Murphy (47), R Harney for O Sweetman (57).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).