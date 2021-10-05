Cork hurling: Noel Furlong and Donal O'Mahony in contention to replace Pat Ryan as U20 boss

NEW Cork hurling management teams will be put in place at minor and U20 shortly.

As expected U20 boss Pat Ryan and minor manager Noel Furlong depart their positions after a hugely successful season that saw Cork land three All-Irelands, including the delayed 2020 U20 decider.

Long-serving Cork camogie bainisteoir Paudie Murray is set to take over from Furlong at minor level, having been involved with the U16 development squads this year, while Furlong or Donal O'Mahony are the strongest candidates for the U20 position.

O'Mahony was a selector with Ryan and has spearheaded Christians' emergence as a force in the Harty Cup.

Donal Óg Cusack could also be in the mix, having served as minor manager in 2020 before making way for Furlong, who offered continuity as he had been over this season's U17s at U15 and U16.

A Cork GAA statement read: "Cork GAA wishes to confirm that Pat Ryan has confirmed to the County Executive his intention to step down as manager of the Cork U20 Hurling team.

"The Sarsfields clubman was appointed manager for a two year term in October 2019 and led the group to two successive Munster and All Ireland titles in 2020 and 2021.

"Chairperson Marc Sheehan said: “We wish to express our sincere thanks to Pat and his team for their skilled stewardship of this group throughout a difficult period, considering the effects of the Covid -19 pandemic. We have no doubt that all will have a significant part to play in Cork Hurling at all levels in the future.”

"CEO Kevin O’Donovan paid tribute to the outstanding backroom team assembled by Pat, most notably his selectors, Donal O’Mahony, Fergal Condon, Wayne Sherlock and Brendan Coleman: “Pat’s ability to build such an impressive team both on and off the field will stand us in good stead and we look forward to the future development of all involved over the coming years.”

"Meanwhile, Cork minor manager Noel Furlong of Carrigtwohill has also completed his term with All-Ireland and Munster success having guided the current crop through the ranks from U15 level.

Cork's Noel Furlong and staff celebrate their minor success back in August. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

"Chairperson Marc Sheehan expressed his thanks for years of service at development squad and minor level: “Noel’s vision in developing this group over a significant period came to bear in a series of outstanding performances throughput this year’s championship, all of which bodes well for their progression to the older groups in future.”

"CEO Kevin O’Donovan, again thanked the outgoing backroom team, in particular Noel’s selectors, namely, Niall McCarthy, David Dorgan, Ger O’Regan and Wesley O’Brien.

"A process to appoint successors at both Minor and U20 Hurling is now well underway, with announcements likely to follow in the near future."