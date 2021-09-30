Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 19:43

Keith Ricken a strong candidate to take over as Cork senior football manager

After steering the Rebels to an U20 All-Ireland in 2019, the northsider is now the leading candidate to replace Ronan McCarthy
Keith Ricken a strong candidate to take over as Cork senior football manager

Cork U20 manager Keith Ricken would be a popular choice as new senior manager. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

KEITH Ricken has emerged as the leading contender for the Cork football job, along with John Fintan Daly and Bobbie O'Dwyer. 

Ricken has been Cork U20 football manager for the last three seasons, winning two Munsters and one All-Ireland, while impressing supporters with his positivity, both in his pre- and post-match interviews and in the attacking style his teams play with.

When Ronan McCarthy departed the position, Ricken was a firm favourite with fans to replace him, but initially, it was believed he wouldn't allow his name to go forward. 

However, he is now firmly in the mix for the role and will be interviewed next week by the five-person looking after the appointment: county board chairman Marc Sheehan, secretary Kevin O’Donovan, vice-chairman Pat Horgan, Cork GAA director of football Conor Counihan, and development officer Noel O’Callaghan.

Ricken is the GAA officer in CIT, now MTU, and coached them to Sigerson Cup success. He was also to fore with his native St Vincent's in PIFC victories in '06 and 2012, while on the hurling front he guided CIT to the 2011 county final, where they lost to Carrigtwohill.

Ricken now lives in Carrig', and was involved with their hurlers when they made the 2019 SHC semi-final.

Knocknagree's John Fintan Daly confirmed after his club's SAFC win over Bishopstown that he had applied to be the new Cork senior manager, while Bobbie O’Dwyer was a selector with McCarthy, having steered the Cork minors to the 2019 All-Ireland.

Read More

Paudie Palmer on the case for John Fintan Daly as Cork football manager

Both are strong candidates, with JFD vastly experienced, including an All-Ireland U21 victory back in 1994. Like Ricken, O'Dwyer has deep knowledge of the young footballers that will need to be integrated into the squad in a period of rebuilding for Cork.

Former Cork U21 manager John Cleary has been linked to the position again and had been the man most likely in 2013 before Brian Cuthbert was appointed. In recent seasons, he was involved with Cork ladies football at underage level and was an option to replace Ephie Fitzgerald at senior level before Shane Ronayne was given the green light last Monday.

More in this section

Cathal Heffernan 7/9/2021 Colin O'Brien names four Cork City players in Ireland U17 squad
Cork ladies football: Seven Rebels nominated for All-Stars Cork ladies football: Seven Rebels nominated for All-Stars
Paudie Palmer on the case for John Fintan Daly as Cork football manager Paudie Palmer on the case for John Fintan Daly as Cork football manager
cork gaa
Hungary v Republic of Ireland - International Friendly

Chiedozie Ogbene one of five Cork players included in Ireland squad

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more