You can help decide the Cork sporting volunteer for a top national prize

DO you know a Volunteer in Sport in Cork that deserves to be recognised?

There should be no shortage of candidates for such an honour in sporting mad Rebel county and the Federation of Irish Sport is now looking for nominations.

Liam Evans, St James GAA club in west Cork, and Mary Haughney, Sunday's Well Swimming Club and swimming columnist for The Echo, were picked in the first two years of the scheme.

Liam Evans of St James' GAA Club was presented with their award by Mary O'Connor, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, and Richard Gernon, Regional Manager EBS, in 2019. Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

EBS is partnering with the Federation of Irish Sport for a third consecutive year on the Volunteers in Sport Awards, which will recognise and support the army of volunteers in sport and physical activity in local communities across Ireland and take place virtually in December.

To nominate an everyday hero, and to be in with the chance of winning €1,000 for your local sports club, simply visit www.volunteersinsport.ie. Nominations can be made by a club, individual or sporting body and are open until October 17.

Cork camogie and ladies football legend Mary O'Connor, the CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, said: "The absence of sport over the past year has shown all of us just how important it is in our society and local communities.

"Sport is the backbone of many of our cities, towns and villages and the thousands of sporting volunteers across the country have been there every step of the way, turning up and supporting clubs and communities tirelessly.

"We are thrilled to announce that nominations for the 2021 Volunteers in Sport Awards are now open, with the virtual awards ceremony taking place in December, so get voting for your local hero!

"We would like to thank EBS for their continued support in bringing the awards to the fore and recognising the amazing sporting volunteers in Ireland."

O'Connor knows all about the importance of volunteerism, having excelled with Killeagh and Inch Rovers in East Cork, as well as the Rebel county.

More than 450,000 volunteers across Ireland ensure that sport and physical activity take place around the country every day. Each year, this army of volunteers dedicates over 37.2 million hours of their time across the country’s sports clubs and associations, worth an estimated €1.5bn to the exchequer.