Team work key in business league

ALMOST 70 years in football, the Cork Business league or the Shipping league as it is affectionately referred to continues to provide junior football for teams representing their workplaces.

What started out with eight teams competing in the first league championship back in 1953, won by the Cork Harbour Commissioners has now progressed to an impressive 24 teams across two divisions.

It’s fair to say there hasn’t been much positivity come out of the covid situation but when I caught up with the leagues secretary Peter Travers, he states that the addition of seven new teams to this year's league might have come as a result of the boredom that came from a very difficult period.

“Before COVID-19, we noticed that the industries of Cork had a huge workforce that we could delve into, which the league may have been missing since the early noughties,” said Travers.

"We were worried that the pandemic would affect growth but in actual fact we were successful in attracting seven new teams to join us for this season and I think overall the pandemic has given people a huge hunger to get involved.

Peter Travers in action for UCC BL

"As a league, our principal objective is to build and maintain a Cork-based business association football league which promotes positive employee health and well-being while fostering and improving commitment and dedication amongst employees in the workplace through the medium of team sport.

"The CBL has massive potential to grow over the next 5 – 10 years as the current state of amateur football in Ireland is changing.

"Many young footballers want to play soccer at a high level however cannot commit to training two to three times a week so therefore will happily move to a club in our league where they can play with their work colleagues or friends from home.

"This was one of the reasons that I see the gap in how we can market ourselves to the Cork footballing community.”

While in the early days the membership of the league was dominated by shipping companies and traditional industries, such as Ford’s, Dunlop’s, Doyles Stevedores ( the dockers ) and Innisfallen, before the emergence of meat processing companies like Denny’s, Lunhams, Farmer’s Union and Evergreen Bacon Factory began to dominate in the late sixties and early seventies.

The football bug began to work its way into the inner city through teams like Postal Workers, The Cork Examiner, CIE and Youghal Carpet Yarns, before the banking industry, through Allied Irish Banks and Bank of Ireland and the department store, Roches Stores began to take up the mantel in the late seventies.

Postal Workers are the league’s most decorated team winning an incredible 29 trophies during their fifty year tenure.

Postal Workers, the most decorated team in BL history with 29 trophy successes L to R (Back): Tom Barry, Connie O'Callaghan, John McGrath, Sean O'Donovan, Pat Lester, Tom Archer, John Reid, Denis O'Leary, John Browne. L to R (Front): Pat Hurley (committee), Tim McCarthy, John Roche, Tony Daly (committee), Tony Guest, Jerry Browne, Timmy O'Donovan, Harry Harte (committee), Mick Mooney (committee & BL chairman). BL

The representation of computer and pharmaceutical companies reflected the changing winds of industry in the eighties with the emergence of firms like Pfizers, Novartis, Janssen, Concurrent Computers, Motorola and EMC.

Today teams representing the computer and pharmaceutical companies are more common: TELUS International, UCC, Trend Micro, Satellite Taxis, Cork County Council and Doolan’s Cow Bar but to name a few.

In fact, the change in the membership down through the decades has reflected the broad trends in the economic life of the Cork region.

Over the years as the company's prominence waned their team’s departure from the league often predicted the eventual fate of the company in Cork.

The uniqueness of this league is the bond it creates amongst work colleagues and as former Roches Stores player Finbarr Buckley once said: “the Business League allows for the post mortem to continue right through the working week, which helps to create a bond of friendship not alone among team-mates but also among opponents.

"Wherever would a sales assistant have the opportunity to get the better of a member of the Gardai , or a docker come face to face with a banker for up to an hour and a half.

"Many teams brought members of various departments together, forging lasting friendships, inside and outside the job.”

The current secretary and executive committee member of the MFA, Travers only took up playing while in college with UCC and is thrilled to see such a growth in the league which he believes will only get stronger in the coming years.

Cork Harbour Commissioners (first league winners, 70 years ago in 1952/53): L to R (Back): P. Murphy, J.Egan, M. Flanagan, T. Power, D. Lyons, J.O'Driscoll, D. O'Sullivan, J. Hourihan, M.O'Leary, W.Ryan. L to R (Front): M. Fitzgerald, D. Murray, T.Murphy, J. Hurley, E. Gayer (president), JJ McCullagh (capt.), Michael Warner, G. Slocum, JB Donoghue. BL

“From having the experience of playing across all four league organisations over the years, the CBL was a fresh feeling playing against teams that I would never have heard of as they wouldn’t be your households’ names around Cork.

"I thought at the start of my CBL playing career that there was a strange sort of dedication and commitment all players had which I had never seen before. I was intrigued.

“Since we re-branded in 2019, and improved our online presence, we have had a high number of new clubs registering with us, bringing a huge influx of players to the league for the first time in over a decade.

"For the first time in years, the average age of players competing in the CBL dropped to below 30 in 2020. This shows that we are in a transition period where we have more teams joining, with younger squads.

"This hopefully will translate into a higher standard of football being played. Competitive-ness in the CBL has always been around but because of new ways of monitoring it (i.e., social media, website views, new clubs), we feel the next 5-10 years will be exceptional.”