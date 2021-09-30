Paudie Palmer on the case for John Fintan Daly as Cork football manager

WE would like to think that one of the objectives of this column is to acknowledge success, but for a brief moment, failure will get an airing.

No point keep you in suspense, but the cohort of Kerry folk who were endeavouring to prevent Jack O’Connor from being fitted with the Kingdom managerial garb for the third time failed in their mission.

Right throughout last week, media folk, including some with Rebel clothing, were on overdrive mode to inform us of the latest addition to Stephen Stack’s proposed cabinet.

It included a plethora of All-Ireland winners, including some that have a reserved place in the green-and-gold hall of legends. It also featured Donie Buckley who, for many, is one of the nation’s leading coaches.

But Jack O'Connor, with three All-Irelands under his belt — albeit won in the era when Mickey Harte was at his zenith — was proclaimed as the one to entice Sam Maguire into the south.

I wonder are there any such comparisons with what may happen in Cork in relation to the upcoming appointment of the manager of the male Rebel Army?

Or maybe, instead of looking over the ditch as to how they elected their leader, I could have remained local and investigated the process that lead to the Mitchelstown native Shane Ronayne as the one chosen to lead the Cork ladies football team.

To many looking from the outside in, it came as a surprise that John Cleary, who managed Cork to All-Ireland U21 success as well as a being in charge of a number of All-Ireland winning Cork ladies underage teams, didn’t get the gig.

A few weeks ago when it emerged that a vacancy existed following the departure of Ephie Fitzgerald, the Castlehaven man’s name was linked to the position.

However, in mentioning all that, the Tipperary-based teacher who got the bib has an amount of coaching and management experience.

At inter-county level, he had a successful period with the Tipperary ladies team and also spent last season with the Waterford senior team. He has also coached a number of clubs, second and third-level teams. We wish him well.

As we are on female teams, can we expect a change of leader for the Cork senior camogie team, in light of the speculation that Paudie Murray will be offered the job as manager of the county minor hurling team?

Some may suggest that it could be possible to manage both teams. Surely not!

JFD

Now back to the big one, we now know that John Fintan Daly, or JFD as he is known, has submitted his application, and the expectancy is that he and other credible candidates will be granted an interview.

There are a number of different interview processes, but one that is sometimes used involves the chairperson on the board requesting the candidate to outline their career to date.

I can imagine that when JFD is across the table and he begins to outline his almost 40-year coaching journey, there may be calls for one or two water breaks.

In relation to the Cork selection process, one could ask, are the five wise men looking to appoint a manager or a management team?

In the humble opinion of this scribe, this needs to be clarified, and the candidates informed of same prior to interview.

Opportune, maybe, for the column to climb from the fence on this one. Firstly, I am not aware of who the other contenders are, and that is despite discussions with the espionage team.

I have to accept that my sources are at the lower end of the spectrum. So here goes: could I suggest that the selection board put on the big pants and appoint JFD. His time has come.

REALITY BITES

Back to basics, and our weekend tour of duty included a trip to Carrigaline for the meeting of Valley Rovers and Douglas in the Premier Senior Football Championship.

The Innishannon outfit who caused a bit of a surprise when they had a point win over Nemo in round one were brought back down to ground level by a dogged Douglas side.

A draw looked to be on the cards when Valleys got an injury-time goal, but ground-stroke point by Cormac Collins gave Douglas a lead that, on the balance of play, they deserved.

Valley Rovers' Johnny Kiely is tackled by Douglas' Daniel Harte. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

One striking aspect of their play was their blue-collar graft, particularly in the first half. On several occasions, they dispossessed their opponents and had they converted their created chances, the half-time lead could be in the order of 2-12 to 0-3.

Instead, it was 0-7 to 0-3. Looking through their team, they have at least seven players that have worn the county jersey, but the decision of some of their players to play one code has deprived them of a scoring forward or two.

That said, they appear to be a committed side who now face a real test at 2pm on Sunday, October 17, when they play the poked bear that is Nemo Rangers. It will inform them of their arrival or otherwise on the big stage.

For Valleys, who now face Carrigaline, they will be consulting with a few coaching paragraphs, but particularly the one that the deals with holding on to won possession.

After two heavy defeats, Carrigaline will take solace, that this is just a South East football derby in Ballygarven. It is up to the Valleys to prove that, whatever about their status in the county, they need to put it beyond all reasonable doubt that they are the best in their division.