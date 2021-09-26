IAFC round-up: Cork ace Cathail O'Mahony returns for Mitchelstown

CORK star Cathail O’Mahony inspired Mitchelstown to a much-needed win over Glanmire in the Bon Secours Intermediate A Football Championship Group A.

He scored two of his side’s four goals in an impressive 4-12 to 1-6 victory to respond well to the opening day loss to Aghabullogue.

O’Mahony and outstanding midfielder Sean Walsh claimed their first-half goals as the Town, who lost the 2020 final recently, led by 2-3 to 0-2 at the break.

Then, around the second water break, O’Mahony overcame the wretched conditions and a number of challenges to score a magnificent second goal and his side’s third before a fourth near the finish underlined their superiority.

Walsh and Colin English impressed for the winners at midfield while Shane Beston shored up the defence.

Glanmire had no answer to their opponents’ impressive use of the ball and their day was summed up by the dismissal of Dan Molden, who now misses the last game against Aghabullogue.

Luke Hackett kicked a late consolation goal for Glanmire for whom James Crowley and Killian Murphy tried hardest.

Aghabullogue, who exacted sweet revenge in a 3-10 to 1-11 triumph over the Town in their opening game, followed up with a second win over Kildorrery, winning by 4-20 to 1-8.

They led by 2-10 to 1-5 at the break following a brace of goals from David Thompson in the 10th and 24th minutes and Matthew Bradley did likewise in the second half.

Matthew Bradley was on the goal trail for Aghabullogue. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

In Group B Kilshannig made it two wins from two with a 0-14 to 1-7 win over Glenville, despite missing a number of players, including Eanna O’Hanlon.

They led by 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time with three points from Conor McMahon and one each from Barry O’Shea, Shane Murphy, Brian Guerin and Kieran Twomey.

Kilshannig stretched their lead to 0-11 to 0-3 entering the closing quarter, but a quick-fire 1-2 cut the advantage to three points.

Scores from McMahon, who finished with 0-5, Darragh O’Sullivan and Jack Twomey provided some breathing space.

Glanworth picked up their first set of points by defeating Adrigole by 0-14 to 1-6, despite David Harrington goaling for the Beara club after 12 minutes.

In Group C, county junior champions Iveleary followed up their 0-18 to 0-12 win over St Finbarr’s second string, by scoring a remarkable 0-25 against Millstreet with Chris Og Jones and Cathal Vaughan doing the bulk of the damage.

They kicked 10 points each in a 0-25 to 1-13 victory, which sets them up for a quarter-final spot.

RESULTS:

Group A: Glanmire 1-6 Mitchelstown 4-12; Kildorrery 1-8 Aghabullogue 4-20.

Group B: Glanworth 0-14 Adrigole 1-6; Glenville 1-7 Kilshannig 0-14.

Group C: Kinsale 0-11 St Finbarr’s 0-12; Millstreet 1-13 Iveleary 0-25.

Group D: Ballinora 2-16 Dromtarriffe 3-8; Gabriel Rangers 0-13 Ballydesmond 0-14.

FIXTURES: October 16, 4pm:

Group A: Mitchelstown v Kildorrery, Araglen; Glanmire v Aghabullogue, Ballyanley.

Group B: Kilshannig v Adrigole, Ballingeary; Glanworth v Glenville, Fermoy.

Group C: Millstreet v St Finbarr’s, Macroom; Kinsale v Iveleary, Brinny.

Group D: Dromtarriffe v Gabriel Rangers, Kilmichael; Ballinora v Ballydesmond, Clondrohid.