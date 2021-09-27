Cork Soccer: Stephen Ring double key for Blarney U19s away to Corinthians

College Corinthians A 0 Blarney United 3

BLARNEY UNITED made it back-to-back wins in the Daly Industrial Supplies U19 League 1A as they comprehensively defeated College Corinthians A 3-0 at Castletreasure on Saturday afternoon.

Following a tight and often tense scoreless first half, Blarney rallied in the second period and a brace from the excellent Stephen Ring, followed by a superb late finish from substitute Charlie Murphy was enough to give United the three points at the expense of their title rivals.

The result leaves the two teams sitting joint second in the standings with a similar record of two wins and one defeat after three games although Corinthians A have a better goal difference.

That came courtesy of their impressive 7-0 triumph against Casement Celtic at this venue the weekend previous but it was their opponents that made the brighter start here.

Following their narrow defeat at home to Riverstown on the opening day of the season, the men from O’Shea park responded with a hard-fought win away to Mayfield United, where they edged a five-goal thriller, in their last outing.

They were hoping to build on that result and performance as they raced out of the traps and twice went close to scoring inside the opening minutes.

Winger Cian Kelleher’s delivery from set-pieces caused his opponent’s defence problems all game but in the fifth minute Corinthians A did well to clear the danger initially and after the ball broke kindly to Michael Carey on the edge of the box, the midfielder’s volley was easily saved by goalkeeper Dylan Kent.

Their next sight at the target came in similar circumstances but this time it was Dane Murphy on the end of the breaking ball before the number nine drilled a powerful volley just wide of the bottom right corner.

The home side eventually settled into the contest and they almost snatched the lead midway through the first half but after good work down the right by Emmanuel Olawuni, playmaker Luke O’Leary’s low drive was saved by the feet of keeper Luke Keogh.

The Blarney number one needed to be at his best again moments later as he produced a great stop to deny Adam Sheehan after he cleverly combined with Olawuni.

The visitors would muster back control of proceedings and they ought to have taken a lead into the half-time break but after Stephen Ring failed to connect with Kelleher’s cross right in front of goal, Conor O’Riordan failed to fire home the rebound after Conor Higgins’ free was parried.

In between those chances, Sheehan rolled the ball just wide of the far upright after a clever turn and Corinthians would rue not punishing Blarney for their misses as United took the lead in the 54th minute when Ring curled a sensational free-kick from the right wing into the far top left corner.

Ring soon got his and his side’s second with another smart strike as he emphatically planted the ball across the keeper and into the bottom right corner having brilliantly skipped past his man.

Corinthians never gave up as substitute Marvin Ekhosuehi twice threatened but in the end, it was Blarney’s sub Charlie Murphy that grabbed the game’s crucial third with a fierce shot late on.

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS A: Dylan Kent, Aidan Twomey, Rory O’Donovan, Dylan Twomey, Jack Naughton, Ben Healy, Gary Farkas, Luke O’Leary, Emmanuel Olawuni, Adam Sheehan, Guillaume Lucas.

Subs: Greg Cathal for Aidan Twomey (h-t), Marvin Ekhosuehi for Emmanuel Olawuni (68), Ethan Navaro for Ben Healy (77).

BLARNEY UNITED: Luke Keogh, Jamie Falvey, Conor Higgins, Adam Higgins, Adam Fitzgerald, Stephen Ring, Sean Barrett, Michael Carey, Dane Murphy, Conor O’Riordan, Cian Kelleher.

Subs: Thomas Falvey for Michael Carey (61), Charlie Murphy for Stephen Ring (77).

Referee: Ray Allen.