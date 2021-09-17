Cork SAHC: Blarney battle back to draw with Kanturk

Kanturk 1-12 Blarney 0-15

NOTHING to separate Blarney and Kanturk in Round 2 of the SAHC on Friday night as both sides kept their unbeaten records alive under lights in Mallow.

In front of a vocal, passionate and thoroughly entertained crowd of the Cork stars Shane Barrett and Mark Coleman shone - ably assisted for Blarney by Keith Costello, Padraig Power and Declan Hannon, to name just three.

Blarney's Padraig Power is tackled by Kanturk's Darren Brown, during their Senior A Hurling Championship clash at Mallow. Picture: David Keane.

For Kanturk, Brian O’Sullivan was key both in open play and from dead balls with Lorcan O’Neill, Ian and Colin Walsh also putting in very credible shifts.

Blarney had more of the ball in the opening minutes but three wides in as many minutes left the door open for Kanturk who bagged the first two scores of the game – through Colin Walsh and O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan added to his side’s early tally on eight minutes as Blarney continued to miss the target before finally hitting the target thanks to the brilliance of Coleman on the wing.

Coleman then lit up the game just before the first water break with a sideline right from the top drawer sending his side into the lead for the first time: 0-4 to 0-3.

Blarney were on top for the majority of the second quarter with Coleman pointing twice and tasty scores from Declan Hannon and Keith Costello keeping the men in red in front to the interval.

Kanturk had far less of the ball during that second 15 yet two scores from O’Sullivan and one from Ian Walsh meant that the Duhallow side went in at the turn down by just two (0-10 to 0-8).

A point from Aidan Walsh - followed by a superb goal from Colin Walsh – powered Kanturk into the lead soon after the restart.

Points from Coleman and Mark O’Leary kept Blarney in touch but as the game entered the final quarter it was Kanturk that led by two, 1-11 to 0-12.

Power landed the levelling score with three left on the clock as both sides continue unbeaten in this season’s championship.

Kanturk's Brian O'Sullivan makes a fine catch under pressure from Blarney's Denis McSweeney and Shane Barrett. Picture: David Keane.

Scorers for Kanturk: B O’Sullivan 0-7 (0-5 f); C Walsh 1-1; Aidan Walsh 0-2; I Walsh, J Browne 0-1 each.

Blarney: M Coleman 0-8 (0-5 f, 0-1 sl); P Power 0-3 (0-1f); S Barrett, M O’Leary, K Costello, D Hannon 0-1 each.

KANTURK: G Bucinskas; J McLoughlin, R Walsh, P Walsh; L O’Neill, D Brown, L Cashman; A Sheedy, B O’Sullivan; J Browne, Aidan Walsh, L McLoughlin; L O’Keeffe, C Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: Alan Walsh for C Walsh (52), J Fitzpatrick for I Walsh (56).

BLARNEY: P Hallissey; S Crowley, P O’Leary, O Hegarty; A McEvoy, P Philpot, P Crowley; D Hannon, D McSweeney; M Coleman, M O’Leary, S Mulcahy; K Costello, S Barrett, P Power.

Subs: E Kirby for S Mulcahy (42), C Murphy for M O’Leary (50), R Murphy for K Costello (55).

Referee: C McAllister (Aghada)