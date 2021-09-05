IAFC round-up: Chris Óg Jones shines for Iveleary; Tomás Ó Sé coaches Glanmire to victory 

IVELEARY made a winning start to life in the Bon Secours County Intermediate A Football Championship with a 0-18 to 0-12 win over St Finbarr’s second string in Cloughduv.

Their confidence was sky-high going into their historic first game in the championship following their impressive march to the junior title and Iveleary carried that form into the tie.

Leading by 0-10 to 0-6 at the interval, Iveleary exerted more control on the resumption as Chris Óg Jones finished with 0-6, Cathal Vaughan 0-5 and captain Brian Cronin 0-3.

The Barrs battle hard with Adrian Murphy, who moved from full-forward to midfield, scoring 0-2 and was the pick of their bunch.

Also in Group C, Millstreet outpointed Kinsale 1-21 to 3-11 after Pa Dineen goaled in the opening minute.

James Linehan, Darragh Cashman and Neil Flahive caught the eye for the winners while Gearoid Finn and Brian Coughlan tried hardest for Kinsale.

Mitchelstown, who lost last season’s final to Rockchapel, were under-strength for their Group A tie against Aghabullogue, missing the likes of Cork star Cathal O’Mahony and Mark Keane.

It was a repeat of the 2020 semi-final, won impressively by the north Cork club by 12 points, but Aghabullogue exacted sweet revenge in a 3-10 to 1-11 triumph.

Cialan O’Sullivan’s brace of goals proved decisive, the corner-forward striking early and late with Matthew Bradley claiming the other goal as Mitchelstown had a player red-carded at the start of the second half.

It looked promising for them when leading by three points at the interval, 0-10 to 1-4, but Bradley’s goal just a couple of minutes after the resumption boosted Aghabullogue, who raced five clear before O’Sullivan bagged his second and his side’s third goal in injury-time.

The other game in the section involved the Tomás Ó Sé-coached Glanmire against Kildorrery, another repeat from last season and won by the Avondhu club by the minimum margin.

Former Kerry footballer Tomás Ó Sé is at the helm in Glanmire. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Glanmire lost all three games back then and only survived in the grade by winning the relegation play-off against Mayfield.

But, hopes were high on the basis of a successful league campaign and emerging youngsters and they truly delivered, routing their opponents by 5-13 to 0-5.

In Group B the game between Glanworth and Kilshannig revived memories of their tight quarter-final 12 months ago, won by the former, again by the minimum margin.

But, Kilshanning proved much too strong this time, romping to a 2-15 to 0-5 victory, having been 2-9 to 0-4 in front at the break.

Eanna O’Hanlon, Darragh O’Sullivan and Kieran Twomey were among the scorers for the winners.

Adrigole pipped Glenville by 0-10 to 0-9 in the other game in the section, surviving a late rally by their opponents after being 0-8 to 0-3 ahead at the second water break with Glenville down to 14 players.

But, they kicked six points without reply as Josh Cooke led the way wih five of those scores to move a point clear with time running out on the Beara club.

David Harrington, however, came to the rescue, first by landing the equaliser and as Adrigole piled on the pressure, hitting the crossbar three times in one attack after 57 minutes before Harrington landed the winner.

The same player kicked three points in the first half with Ryan O’Sullivan and Ciaran O’Shea also getting in on the act to give Adrigole a 0-5 to 0-1 interval advantage.

They stretched their lead to five points thanks to Harrington, again, Charlie Joe O’Sullivan and Cian O’Neill, but they were grateful for keeper William O’Sullivan making a couple of outstanding saves.

Also highly influential was 38-years-old wing-forward Kieran ‘Green’ O’Sullivan, who handled the ball more than anyone else in a selfless display.

In Group D there were wins for Gabriel Rangers and Dromtarriffe against Ballinora and Ballydesmond respectively.

Gabriels, who were relegated last season, won by 2-13 to 1-8 while Dromtarriffe won the Duhallow by a point, 1-18 to 2-14.

RESULTS:

Group A R1: Mitchelstown 1-11 Aghabullogue 3-10; Kildorrery 0-5 Glanmire 5-13.

Group B R1: Adrigole 0-10 Glenville 0-9; Kilshannig 2-15 Glanworth 0-5.

Group C R1: Millstreet 1-21 Kinsale 3-11; St Finbarr’s 0-12 Iveleary 0-18.

Group D R1: Gabriel Rangers 2-13 Ballinora 1-8; Dromtarriffe 1-18 Ballydesmond 2-14.