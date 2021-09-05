Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 18:42

Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh set the tone early in defeat of Dohenys 

Leonard Ó Conchúir kicks a point for Ballingeary against Dohenys in the Bon Secours 2021 Senior A Football Championship at Kilmichael. Picture: Larry Cummins

Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh 2-14 Dohenys 1-8 

GAELTACHT’S Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh are top of their SAFC  group following a hard-earned but deserving nine-point victory over Dohenys. 

Béal Átha went in at the break leading 1-5 to 0-4 following a poor enough opening 30 minutes, Conchúr Ó Loinsigh scoring a cracking 14th-minute goal after a flowing movement involving Liam Seartan, Matt Ó Riordáin and Donagh Seartan, the goal the result of a poor line ball from Mark Buckley.

But a quickfire scoring burst to the second half, resulting in points from Leonard Ó Conchúir, Ben Seartan and a second Ó Coinceannain free, were to prove decisive for Béal Ātha as Dohenys were never able to penetrate that seven points cushion.

Dohenys crept back into the game to trail by just three after 41 minutes thanks to Keith White’s superb goal.

And they might have had two more, Barry O’Donovan missing a great chance in the 38th minute and Béal Átha keeper Darran Ó Coill making a fine save to deny Fionn Herlihy almost immediately.

Full-back Sean Daly, Dohenys tries to stop full-forward Leonard Ó Conchúir, Ballingeary. Picture: Larry Cummins

Dohenys trailed 1-2 to 0-3 after the opening quarter, superb points from Keith White and Cullan Barry keeping them in touch. Fionn Herlihy reduced the gap to the minimum but Béal Átha finished with points from Ò Coinceannain, Mac Tomáis and Ben Seartan for that four-point half time cushion.

That three-in-a-row Béal Átha scoring burst and Dohenys' stirring comeback made for an exciting third quarter with the Gaeltacht men leading 1-10 to 1-6 but there was plenty more drama to come. Mark Buckley did reduce the deficit to three points in the 46th minute but that’s as good as it got for the Carbery side.

Substitute Ó Luasa had a great effort in the 54th minute saved by Doheny's keeper Stephen Daly, converting the resultant 45 himself, Ben and Donagh Seartan followed with points and then the real killer blow when Ó Luasa scored Bèal Átha’s second goal and Dohenys were rattled.

Doheny’s also finished with 13 players, substitute Colm O’Shea black-carded late on and Herlihy seeing red for a second yellow offense by busy referee Peter O’Leary.

Cullan Barry with possession for Dohenys against Ballingeary. Picture: Larry Cummins

Scorers for Béal Átha: B Seartan 0-6 (0-1 f), S Ó Luasa 1-1, C Ó Loinsigh 1-0, L Ó Conchúir, A Ó Coinceannain, D Mac Tomáis 0-2 each, D Seartan 0-1.

Dohenys: K White 1-4 (0-3 f), F Herlihy 0-2, C Barry (f), M Buckley 0-1 each.

BAG: D Ó Coill; C Ó Nuanáin, E Ó Duinnín, J Ó Donnchú; A Ó Loinsigh, M Ó Riordáin, S Ó Tuama; C Ó Loinsigh, A Ó Coinceannain; D Seartan, L Seartan, N Ó Laoire; D Mac Tomáis, L Ó Concúir, B Seartan.

Subs: L Ó Críodáin for N Ó Laoire (41), C Ó Duinnín for Ó Tuama (45), S Ó Luasa for L Seartain (51).

DOHENYS: S Daly; J Farrell, S Daly, D Rice; B O’Donovan, J McCarthy, C Barry; C O’Donovan, E Lavers; C Daly, M Buckley, N Hurley; B Murphy, K White, F Herlihy.

Subs: R Coakley for Hurley (h-t), K Cotter for Rice (32), C O’Shea for McCarthy (45), D Collins for Daly (54).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).

