St Finbarr's come out on top in Cork GAA Jersey Wars

“ALLEZ les bleus,” is the battle song of St Finbarr’s supporters and blue was certainly the colour in the Echo’s Cork GAA Jersey Wars competition.

Over the past month, the echolive.ie site has hosted 31 head-to-head contests as the jerseys of 32 clubs faced off against one another in a knockout format.

The Barrs were initially drawn against famed rivals Blackrock and an encouraging number of votes there – against an impressive tally for the unlucky Rockies, too – showed that they had the support to match the undeniable aesthetic quality.

Blue has been the choice of the Togher club going all the way back to the beginning and the codification of club colours, with club member Patrick O’Herlihy given the credit for inspiring the decision.

Even with the advent of shirt sponsorship in 1991, the Barrs have held out against adding any name to the chest apart from the club’s own one in Irish, which is joined by a harp. After overcoming Blackrock, the Barrs subsequently beat UCC, Youghal and Carbery Rangers to reach the final, which was held over the weekend.

It's the big one in Cork this weekend, as @the_Barrs meet @KiskeamGAA in the final @echolivecork GAA Jersey Warshttps://t.co/ylgEH692hz



(The 2020 county premier senior football final is also on today) pic.twitter.com/7yD6BqHAp2 — Denis Hurley (@Denis_Hurley) August 29, 2021

Opposing them were Kiskeam – who wore blue and yellow until 1963 but, after a run without success, opted for all-black like the New Zealand rugby team. The Duhallow side overcame Douglas, Éire Óg, Glen Rovers and Cill na Martra to reach the final.

Two days of voting made for a huge poll, with the Barrs taking 55 percent of the total, against Kiskeam’s 45 percent.