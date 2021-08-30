Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 21:18

St Finbarr's come out on top in Cork GAA Jersey Wars

City side overcome Cill na Martra in final
St Finbarr's come out on top in Cork GAA Jersey Wars

St Finbarr's celebrating their victory over Cill na Martra in the Rochestown Park Hotel Division 1 football league final, at Pairc Ui Rinn in 2019. Picture: David Keane.

Denis Hurley

“ALLEZ les bleus,” is the battle song of St Finbarr’s supporters and blue was certainly the colour in the Echo’s Cork GAA Jersey Wars competition.

Over the past month, the echolive.ie site has hosted 31 head-to-head contests as the jerseys of 32 clubs faced off against one another in a knockout format.

The Barrs were initially drawn against famed rivals Blackrock and an encouraging number of votes there – against an impressive tally for the unlucky Rockies, too – showed that they had the support to match the undeniable aesthetic quality.

Blue has been the choice of the Togher club going all the way back to the beginning and the codification of club colours, with club member Patrick O’Herlihy given the credit for inspiring the decision.

Even with the advent of shirt sponsorship in 1991, the Barrs have held out against adding any name to the chest apart from the club’s own one in Irish, which is joined by a harp. After overcoming Blackrock, the Barrs subsequently beat UCC, Youghal and Carbery Rangers to reach the final, which was held over the weekend.

Opposing them were Kiskeam – who wore blue and yellow until 1963 but, after a run without success, opted for all-black like the New Zealand rugby team. The Duhallow side overcame Douglas, Éire Óg, Glen Rovers and Cill na Martra to reach the final.

Two days of voting made for a huge poll, with the Barrs taking 55 percent of the total, against Kiskeam’s 45 percent.

More in this section

CSL: Wilton U13s edge Douglas Hall after nine goals at Rockenham Park CSL: Wilton U13s edge Douglas Hall after nine goals at Rockenham Park
Cill na Martra v Kiskeam: Cork GAA Jersey Wars semi-final Cill na Martra v Kiskeam: Cork GAA Jersey Wars semi-final
MSL soccer It's an all-Everton semi-final in Junior League Cup MSL soccer It's an all-Everton semi-final in Junior League Cup
cork gaajersey wars
Cork GAA Jersey Wars final: Vote for St Finbarr's or Kiskeam

Cork GAA Jersey Wars final: Vote for St Finbarr's or Kiskeam

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

jerseywarslogosml
votetextheader

jerseysformpu
echolive

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more