MSL soccer It's an all-Everton semi-final in Junior League Cup

Everton United 5

Carrigaline United C 2

EVERTON UNITED and Carrigaline United booked their places in the semi-finals of Junior League Cup with respective wins over Carrigaline United C and UCC Academicals.

A Zach Manus hat-trick sealed the Ballea Park club’s premier outfit’s place in the semis with a 3-1 victory over the Students on Wednesday and Everton United secured their spot with a 5-2 home win over Carrigaline’s fourth junior team the following evening.

Everton United will now face their premier side next Thursday (6.30pm), with Ringmahon meeting Carrigaline at home at the same time.

First division Everton United had early chances to take the lead at Everton Park; Calem Donoghue headed over from Jason Tully’s cross while Carrigaline defender Philip Fehilly headed off the line from a Donoghue strike just inside the box.

That was in the first two minutes, and shortly afterward Donoghue had another effort go wide at keeper Robinson Elejalde’s near post following a terrific strike, with Tully also going close with another fine effort.

At the other end, Brendan O’Connell scooped the ball wide from inside the penalty area, but the deadlock was broken on 18 minutes when Donoghue clipped the ball over Elejalde after a delivery from the right.

Two minutes later Everton doubled their tally when Aaron West pressured his marker into turning over possession near the left touchline and, spotting Elejalde off his line, he lobbed the keeper from 30 yards.

Just before the half-hour mark, though, Carrigaline were back in the contest when Corey O’Leary hit a cracking strike past Everton keeper Shane Kearney.

Everton responded well and five minutes later they restored their two-goal advantage when Aaron Kelleher intercepted a back pass to Elejalde, but the keeper fouled the Everton striker and David Murphy converted the resulting penalty.

Everton pressed again after the interval when West, a good outlet for the home side throughout, stole the ball from his marker and tried another lob of the keeper; this time though, Elejalde plucked the ball out the air.

Five minutes later Donoghue came close to getting his second when his header came back off the post while at the other end Kyle Kinsella had a good strike well held by Kearney.

Everton stretched their lead on the hour mark when Gavin Smith rose highest at the far post to head home after a long delivery from a free-kick.

Two minutes later though, Carrigaline thought they had pulled a goal back; Robbie Burke had a shot brilliantly blocked by Kearney and when the ball flew into Kinsella’s path he found the net from close range, but it was ruled out by referee Paul O’Sullivan who spotted a handball by the Carrigaline man.

Shortly afterward Carrigaline had a good shout for a penalty waved away when Smith prevented Burke from gaining possession as the defender tried to make up for his own mistake, which gave the Carrigaline man possession in the six-yard box.

Carrigaline did breach the Everton goal in the 74th minute when Kinsella hit a dropping ball with venom over Kearney.

Everton had the last say, however, when West hit a fantastic strike beyond Elejalde in injury-time.

EVERTON: Shane Kearney, Paul Sherlock, Stephen Buckle, Patrick Bulman, Gavin Smith, Mark Shorten, Jason Tully, David Murphy, Calem Donoghue, Aaron Kelleher, Aaron West.

Subs: Luke Cotter and Alan Horgan for Bulman and Shorten (both 53), Luke Forde for Kelleher (66) Willa Karubu for Murphy (71), Michael Cotter for Tully (82).

CARRIGLINE UNITED C: Robinson Elejalde, Jonathan Murphy, Kyle Kinsella, Philip Fehilly, Donal O’Connell, Darren Long, Greg O’Halloran, Renato Gaspar, Brendan O’Connell, Corey O’Leary, Alan Hennessy.

Subs: Kevin Mulcahy for Murphy (22), Robbie Burke for O’Leary (55) Daniel O’Flynn and Ben Ward for Hennessy and Gaspar (both 73), Joe Browne for Fehilly (82).

Referee: Paul O’Sullivan.