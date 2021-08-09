Tony Considine: A great day for the Kingstons when the pressure was on

He took the pressure completely off his son and put it on himself. I don’t know if it was a full management decision, but the buck always stops with the manager.
Downey grew into the game and had an outstanding second half. Jack O’Connor, when moved to around the middle of the field, began to burn the Kilkenny defenders with his pace, and of course his fantastic goal, you could say was the crucial score for Cork. He beat Eoin Murphy, which was not easy, as Murphy would have stopped marbles the way he was playing, but O’Connor found the shot that beat him.
Still, he will learn from that.