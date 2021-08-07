Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 13:10

Cork GAA Jersey Wars: 16 clubs left battling for the top prize

St Finbarr's and Glen Rovers among the clubs that polled well in the first round
Na Piarsaigh player Barry Murphy coming to blows with Seanie McGrath, Glen Rovers. Picture: Dan Linehan

Eamonn Murphy

THE last 16 will get underway on Monday in our competition to decide the most popular GAA geansaí in Rebel county.

From here until the end of August, your votes will decide the best design in our Cork GAA Jersey Wars competition. 

Our resident jersey expert Denis Hurley compiled a list of 32 clubs, based on those involved in the senior tiers and a selection of wild cards. We put them in alphabetical order and paired them up, number one versus 32. 

The polling each day runs for 24 hours on our website EchoLive.ie, and there will be a one-day break in between each section.

Among the clubs to pull big votes in the first round were St Finbarr's, Kiskeam, Éire Óg and Glen Rovers, while Blackrock were beaten by the Barrs, despite getting their club members out in force behind them.

Joe Cooper, Éire Óg, battles AJ O'Connor, Kiskeam. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Joe Cooper, Éire Óg, battles AJ O'Connor, Kiskeam. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Earlier this year, the public helped us pick The Echo Rebel Legends winner from Leeside's modern sporting stars with former Cork and Glen Rovers camogie star and Irish basketball ace Sandie Fitzgibbon upsetting the top guns like Roy Keane, Denis Irwin, Sonia O'Sullivan and JBM.

TOP HALF OF THE DRAW 

Tuesday, July 20: 1. Bandon v 32. Youghal;

Wednesday, July 21: 2. Ballincollig v 31. Valley Rovers;

Thursday, July 22: 3. Bishopstown v 30. UCC;

Friday, July 23: 4. Blackrock v 29. St Finbarr's;

Saturday, July 24: 5. Bride Rovers v 28. Sarsfields;

Monday, July 26: 6. Carbery Rangers v 27. Newtownshandrum;

Tuesday, July 27: 7. Carrigaline v 26. Newcestown;

Wednesday, July 28: 8. Carrigtwohill v 25. Nemo Rangers;

BOTTOM HALF OF THE DRAW 

Thursday, July 29: 9. Castlehaven v 24. Na Piarsaigh;

Friday, July 30: 10. Charleville v 23. MTU Cork;

Saturday, July 31: 11. Cill na Martra v 22. Midleton;

Monday, August 2: 12. Clonakilty v 21. Mallow;

Tuesday, August 3: 13. Douglas v 20. Kiskeam;

Wednesday, August 4: 14. Éire Óg v 19. Kanturk;

Thursday, August 5: 15. Erin's Own v 18. Ilen Rovers;

Friday, August 6: 16. Fermoy v 17. Glen Rovers.

LAST 16:

Monday, August 9: Youghal v Valleys (A);

Tuesday, August 10: UCC v Barrs (B);

Wednesday, August 11: Bride Rovers v Carbery Rangers (C);

Thursday, August 12: Carrigaline v Nemo Rangers (D);

Friday, August 13: Piarsaigh v Charleville (E);

Saturday, August 14: Cill na Martra v Mallow (F);

Monday, August 16: Kiskeam v Éire Óg (G);

Tuesday, August 17: Erin's Own v Glen Rovers (H).

QUARTÉR-FINALS:

Thursday, August 19: A v B;

Friday, August 20: C v D;

Saturday, August 21: E v F;

Monday, August 23: G v H.

SEMI-FINALS:

Wednesday, August 25: A/B v C/D;

Thursday, August 26: E/F v G/H.

FINAL:

Saturday, August 28.

