Cork GAA Jersey Wars: 16 clubs left battling for the top prize

THE last 16 will get underway on Monday in our competition to decide the most popular GAA geansaí in Rebel county.
From here until the end of August, your votes will decide the best design in ourcompetition.
Our resident jersey expert Denis Hurley compiled a list of 32 clubs, based on those involved in the senior tiers and a selection of wild cards. We put them in alphabetical order and paired them up, number one versus 32.
The polling each day runs for 24 hours on our website EchoLive.ie, and there will be a one-day break in between each section.
Among the clubs to pull big votes in the first round were St Finbarr's, Kiskeam, Éire Óg and Glen Rovers, while Blackrock were beaten by the Barrs, despite getting their club members out in force behind them.
Earlier this year, the public helped us pickwinner from Leeside's modern sporting stars with former Cork and Glen Rovers camogie star and Irish basketball ace Sandie Fitzgibbon upsetting the top guns like Roy Keane, Denis Irwin, Sonia O'Sullivan and JBM.
1. Bandon v 32. Youghal;
2. Ballincollig v 31. Valley Rovers;
3. Bishopstown v 30. UCC;
4. Blackrock v 29. St Finbarr's;
5. Bride Rovers v 28. Sarsfields;
6. Carbery Rangers v 27. Newtownshandrum;
7. Carrigaline v 26. Newcestown;
8. Carrigtwohill v 25. Nemo Rangers;
9. Castlehaven v 24. Na Piarsaigh;
10. Charleville v 23. MTU Cork;
11. Cill na Martra v 22. Midleton;
12. Clonakilty v 21. Mallow;
13. Douglas v 20. Kiskeam;
14. Éire Óg v 19. Kanturk;
15. Erin's Own v 18. Ilen Rovers;
16. Fermoy v 17. Glen Rovers.
Youghal v Valleys (A);
UCC v Barrs (B);
Bride Rovers v Carbery Rangers (C);
Carrigaline v Nemo Rangers (D);
Piarsaigh v Charleville (E);
Cill na Martra v Mallow (F);
Kiskeam v Éire Óg (G);
Erin's Own v Glen Rovers (H).
A v B;
C v D;
E v F;
G v H.
A/B v C/D;
E/F v G/H.