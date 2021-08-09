Roy Keane at 50: Cork colossus never settled for second best 

Tomorrow is August 10, 2021 — Roy Keane’s 50th birthday.
It’s important to remember that Keane’s professional career began at Cobh Ramblers — and recent positive results on the continent from Bohemians, Shamrock Rover, and Dundalk provide even more reasons why the league is worth watching and supporting, even if the Cork clubs aren’t exactly reaching such lofty heights at the moment.
His international career saw him win 67 caps and score on nine occasions for the Republic of Ireland with the incident in Saipan ahead of the 2002 World Cup costing him a few more potentially on both fronts.
But on this, the eve of his 50th birthday, it’s better to honour him for what he did best; play football.