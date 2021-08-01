Dripsey capture 2020 Cork Junior B Football Championship after exciting win over Kilbrin

Dripsey 3-14

Kilbrin 1-9

DRIPSEY produced a magnificent brand of football to win the 2020 Bon Secours Junior B county championship final at Pairc Ui Rinn on Sunday.

Kilbrin went into the game as slight favourites but they struggled for the majority of the game and finished with 14 men following the dismissal of goalkeeper David Griffin in the 42nd minute.

We were treated to a scoring spree in the opening two minutes with Gary Murphy kicking a monstrous point just twenty seconds into the game.

On the next possession, Kilbrin raised the opening green flag when their full forward William Heffernan played in Eoin Sheehan who blasted the ball to the corner of the net.

Dripsey captain Eoghan Maher and players celebrate after defeating Kilbrin in the Bon Secours Cork J'B'FC 2020 final at Pairc Ui Rinn

Shane Crowley followed up with point for Kilbrin and they could have registered a second goal but Garrett Linehan’s was blocked as he was about to pull the trigger in front of goal.

Credit to Dripsey they refused to panic and consecutive points in the sixth minute from Eoghan Maher and Dave O’Sullivan reduced the deficit to the minimum.

Maher looked the go to player for Dripsey and his artistry saw him level the game two minutes later as the Kilbrin defence looked in trouble.

Shortly after the water-break the Kilbrin keeper made an error and it was pounced on by Murphy who placed the ball into the empty net.

It got worse for Kilbrin eight minutes from the interval when Mark O’Sullivan placed a pinpoint assist to the pacey Maher who shot ended up in the corner of the net.

Kilbrin after going 12 minutes without a score had a point from a Stephen O’Reilly free but consecutive Murphy points surged Dripsey into an eight-point lead entering added time.

The Dripsey dominance was completed in added time when substitute Jack Casey kicked a superb point that helped cement a nine-point interval lead 2-9 to 1-3 as Kilbrin needed huge improvement to get back in the game.

On the restart both teams struggled in the scoring department as both teams failed to score in the opening 10 minutes.

Then came an off the ball incident that resulted in Kilbrin’s keeper receiving a straight red card but the resultant Eoghan Maher penalty went over the bar.

In the closing minutes Dripsey closed out the game in style with man of the match Gary Murphy producing a magnificent solo run before assisting substitute James Murphy who had the easy task of guiding it to the net.

Dripsey captain Eoghan Maher, Michael O'Riordain and Dean Sullivan celebrate after defeating Kilbrin in the Bon Secours Cork J'B'FC 2020 final at Pairc Ui Rinn

Scorers for Dripsey: G Murphy 1-4, E Maher 1-3 (0-1f), J Cotter 1-1, M O’Sullivan 0-3, D O’Sullivan, M O’Riordain, S Hegarty (0-1 each).

Kilbrin: E Sheahan 1-0, S O’Reilly 0-2 (0-1f), D O’Sullivan 0-2, N Field 0-2 S Crowley, G Lenihan, C King (0-1 each).

Dripsey: J Hogan; D O’Sullivan, J O’Riordain, J Carey; J Buckley, E O’Connell, A Murray; M O’Sullivan, M O’Connell; D O’Sullivan, G Murphy, M O Riordain; E Maher, D O Riordain, K Kelleher.

Subs: J Casey for J O Riordain (inj 3), J Griffin for D O’Sullivan (36), J Griffin for K Kelleher (55), J Cotter for D O Riordain (55), C O’Connell for D O’Sullivan (58).

Kilbrin: D Griffin; S McMahon, T Mullane, G O’Callaghan; R King, B O’Mahony, C King; E Sheehan, G Linehan; S O’Reilly, N Field, S Crowley; T O’Brien, W Heffernan, D O’Sullivan.

Subs: J Corkery for W Heffernan (42), T Nash for E Sheahan (44), P O’Callaghan for S O’Reilly (53), S Hayes for B O’Mahony (55).

Referee: Michael Sheehan (Liscarroll).