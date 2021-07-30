Four Cork GAA clubs through in Jersey Wars competition

THE second four rounds are completed in our competition to decide the most popular GAA geansaí in Rebel county.
Bride Rovers, Carbery Rangers, Carrigaline and Nemo Rangers polled the votes to join Youghal, Valley Rovers, UCC and St Finbarr's in the last 16.
From here until the end of August, your votes will decide the best design in ourcompetition.
Our resident jersey expert Denis Hurley compiled a list of 32 clubs, based on those involved in the senior tiers and a selection of wild cards. We put them in alphabetical order and paired them up, number one versus 32.
The polling each day runs for 24 hours on our website EchoLive.ie, and there will be a one-day break in between each section.
Earlier this year, the public helped us pickwinner from Leeside's modern sporting stars with former Cork and Glen Rovers camogie star and Irish basketball ace Sandie Fitzgibbon upsetting the top guns like Roy Keane, Denis Irwin, Sonia O'Sullivan and JBM.
1. Bandon v 32. Youghal;
2. Ballincollig v 31. Valley Rovers;
3. Bishopstown v 30. UCC;
4. Blackrock v 29. St Finbarr's;
5. Bride Rovers v 28. Sarsfields;
6. Carbery Rangers v 27. Newtownshandrum;
7. Carrigaline v 26. Newcestown;
8. Carrigtwohill v 25. Nemo Rangers;
9. Castlehaven v 24. Na Piarsaigh;
10. Charleville v 23. MTU Cork;
11. Cill na Martra v 22. Midleton;
12. Clonakilty v 21. Mallow;
13. Douglas v 20. Kiskeam;
14. Éire Óg v 19. Kanturk;
15. Erin's Own v 18. Ilen Rovers;
16. Fermoy v 17. Glen Rovers.
Youghal v Valleys (A);
UCC v Barrs (B);
Bride Rovers v Carbery Rangers (C);
Carrigaline v Nemo Rangers (D);
Castlehaven/Piarsaigh v Charleville/MTU (E);
Cill na Martra/Midleton v Clon/Mallow (F);
Douglas/Kiskeam v Éire Óg/Kanturk (G);
Erin's Own/Ilen v Fermoy/Glen (H).
A v B;
C v D;
E v F;
G v H.
A/B v C/D;
E/F v G/H.