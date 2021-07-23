'The key message is we have the quality to beat Kerry again'

KERRY folk have been waiting since last November to set the record straight following their shock Munster semi-final defeat by Cork.

For the last eight months, it’s been gnawing away at them like a dog with an itch that simply won’t go away.

Now, at 4pm at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney on Sunday, the time has come for retribution.

It’s a pity only 2,500 spectators are permitted under Covid guidelines, but it won’t detract from a full-blooded encounter.

And while there’s a general belief that Kerry will win with a bit to spare-eight points is the handicap betting-Cork have their own demons to exorcise after the loss to Tipperary in the final.

“I don’t believe Kerry have the monopoly on hurt,” declared manager Ronan McCarthy during Cork’s usual impressive co-operation on media duties.

“We were very disappointed not to win Munster last year. There is a huge motivation in this team to be successful, including a provincial championship, but teams have all different motivations and hurt.

“That’s for them to look after on their side. We’re a highly motivated side ourselves.

“It’s going to be a fantastic occasion against quality opposition and that’s why we’re all involved, to test ourselves against the best.

“I believe we have the quality and I said this previously that we have the quality to test all the best teams.

"Our Achilles heel a small bit has been our inconsistency, certainly in my first two-and-a-half years in charge.

We’ve won 12 of our last 14 competitive matches and I believe that element of our inconsistency is going. If it’s not gone, it’s nearly.”

Much of the focus on Kerry concentrates on their gold-star forward division containing the mercurial David Clifford and Sean O’Shea though they are also mindful of defensive chores.

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Kevin Flahive. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“All the top teams never leave their defences exposed and are quite happy to bring all 15 players into their own half.

“There’s a narrative out there that they play total football all the time and leave themselves open at the back. It’s quite the opposite.

“I don’t think they’ve changed much from last year and they’re still a quality side which is why we were really pleased to beat them.

“Not only did we beat a top eight team, something we hadn’t done for seven or year years, but we beat a top-two side and over 90 minutes, too.

“It was a feather in our cap, but the nature of it is that you must do it again. It’s a big challenge because Kerry played with a lot of quality in the league.

"I don’t know how it’s going to pan out. Games take on a life of their own and it could be cagey or it could be helter-skelter.”

One of the lessons of the Tipp loss, according to McCarthy, is the need to remain calm and composed whatever the circumstances.

“If you’re two points up or down on Sunday, stick to what you know best, keep doing the basics and keep going forward, but don’t get ruffled or panic.

“We’ll take the game on its merits. We could have played better last year, especially up front.

The key message is that we have the quality to beat Kerry again while acknowledging it will be more difficult.

“We felt as a management team that we had the quality to beat them last year and sometimes part of that is seeing things before the players do.”

Cork’s defence will be tested big time and while conceding only 11 points to Limerick in the semi-final boosted confidence Kerry represent the ultimate challenge.

After leaking 25 points to Westmeath in the league, Cork played Tipp and Tyrone in challenge games to prepare for championship.

“They were great. In the Tipp game we put out guys on Conor Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan and against Tyrone, they had Darren McCurry playing.

“It gives you context of how the players are going and I always find challenge matches hugely beneficial. Top players and top teams always perform, no matter what the setting, training or challenge matches.

“In an ideal world you’re trying to look at specific aspects.

“Tyrone, for example, are a strong, physical side, defensively well set-up and mirrored what Limerick did.”