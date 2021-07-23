Cobh Ramblers appoint Darren Murphy as new manager

DARREN Murphy has been appointed the interim Cobh Ramblers manager until the end of the season.

The former Cork City and Stevenage midfielder’s first game in charge will be the FAI Cup clash away to Liffey Wanderers this Sunday.

Earlier this week, Ramblers parted ways with Stuart Ashton with 11 games left in the First Division campaign and six points outside the play-off places.

Murphy was most recently in charge of the Ramblers U19s side, a role which he took up at the start of this year. Having served as Ramblers assistant boss for a brief stint in 2016, and also played for the club, he is looking forward to the coming months.

“This is a new challenge for me and my team and we are looking forward to it. I have really enjoyed my time so far working with the Under 19s and working within the club.

“Football is a game that constantly throws obstacles in your way and that's why we all love it.”

Ramblers chairman Bill O’Leary feels Murphy is a good fit for the St Colman’s Park club and can make progress with the team over the rest of this campaign.

“Darren is a young, innovative and ambitious manager who we believe will help progress the club on the field for at least the remainder of the season.

His way of working is something we admire and is aligned to where the club is off the field.

“We believe the match between him, and the club is at the right time in our trajectory to help us both on and off the field.”

Murphy during his own playing career had stints in England with the likes of Stevenage and Aldershot, along with Port Vale, Woking and Macclesfield Town. He also represented the Republic of Ireland at U21 and U23 level.

He has coached with a great track record in the Munster Senior League in recent seasons, most notably in recent times with Cobh Wanderers.

His first league game will be against the runaway First Division leaders Shelbourne on the 30th of July.

Before that, his first game at the helm will be trying to ensure Cobh progress into the next round of the FAI Cup. The tie kicks off at 2pm and will be streamed live on LOI TV.