The big interview: John O'Flynn on his glory days with Cork City and beyond

“It was great to mix in with those lads, and the highlight being to play at Turner’s Cross when I was a Cork City player at the time. To score and set another goal up was fantastic.
We asked him to narrow down the list of the best he competed with, which is no easy task given the clubs he had over his career.
“Dan Murray would have been in my youth team. He went pro early on with Peterborough. They had big aspirations for him there. He signed a five-year contract nearly the year I went over.
"So, getting Dan over to City, he became the leader of the team and was our captain. He’s probably more Cork than some of the Cork lads at this stage.
“I played with some great players. At Barnet, I played with Yannick Bolasie and Albert Adomah, both of whom went on to play in the Premier League. Paul Furlong had a great playing career. He’s probably known for his Chelsea playing days. He was 42, when I played alongside him at Barnet. He was still in great condition. He just looked after himself really well.
"Gareth Farrelly was another player I learned a lot off. You could see in games and in training with City, that he had played at the highest level. The lads who have played at a very high level, I could see that they had something different to them."
O'Flynn forged a memorable partnership with George O'Callaghan at Turner's Cross.
"It was nothing that we had worked on in training but it just happened organically on the pitch. I’ve played with too many players over the years to list, but I’ve definitely played with some great players and some big characters.”
The recently turned 39-year-old spent time managing Wexford side Bunclody but doesn’t see himself managing again in the future. O’Flynn believes that coaching is more suited to him. His passion for football is still evident and although, he wouldn’t be able to commit to getting involved in coaching with a League of Ireland club now, it’s not something he has ruled out happening in the future.
"I’ve managed a team. I had an assistant. However, I was commuting up and down to Wexford. It’s a different story being a manager, having all the different jobs, then being a coach and coaching the lads.
"The job specifications are slightly different between being a coach and a manager. I’m running camps, summer camps, in Avondale at the moment from Monday to Friday. I’m still involved in soccer and it’s my passion still.
“I’m not sure would I try and get involved in coaching in the League of Ireland. At the minute, with my work, it’s too busy. Summer camps are one thing, I’m there for two hours and I’m finished. There’s not much to think about afterwards.
"But in terms of getting involved in a team or playing myself now, at the minute, that time is taken up by other aspects. I don’t know what the next two, three or five years is going to hold but I’d like to be involved in football still if that is possible."
Since retiring in 2018, O’Flynn has focused most of his attention on his business company, Summa Sportwear, and is keen to continue to grow the business in the future.
“I have my own sportswear business. It’s just me and two lads from Wexford running it. Towards the end of my career, maybe the last year at Limerick and then Finn Harps, I started to plan for life after football and we started the business back then.
"So, it’s just over three years in existence now. That was taking up more and more of my time and I kind of organically faded away from football.
"I tried to play as much as I could for Cobh Wanderers, obviously Covid effected that over the last year or so, but the business side of my life is definitely after taking over. It’s full-on but I really enjoy it.
"Going back to sport and soccer, and the soccer side of it. I’m still involved in sport in a capacity because I’m kitting teams out in Summa gear and I’m able to watch games. It’s kept me in the football side or the sporting side of things.”