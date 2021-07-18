Cork sizzle against Dublin in camogie championship opener

Cork 2-19 Dublin 0-12

UNDER the searing sun in Páirc Uí Rínn, Cork overcame Dublin to take full points in the opening round of their All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship campaign.

In early control with 1-1 after three minutes, Cork maintained their lead for the duration.

You felt there was another gear in Cork if needed as they dominated most positions. Cork’s full-back line didn’t see a lot of possession in the opening half, Dublin finding it hard to get past Cork’s midfield and half-back line.

Ashling Thompson and Hannah Looney covered a huge amount of ground, both in top form, Thompson breaking down Dublin attacks, doing trojan work and scoring a wonderful point on 29 minutes. Looney caused massive problems for Dublin running forward, a brilliant burst cutting through several defenders to pick out Katrina Mackey who finished to give Cork their opening goal on three minutes.

Amy O’Connor and Muireann Lee were having a great battle, O'Connor winning some frees from the tussles.

Amy Lee continues to do nothing wrong since she took over the number one spot. Her confidence under the dropping ball while under pressure, her alertness off her line, her deliveries and puck-outs very strong.

Dublin favoured short puck-outs where pressure from Cork turned them over on occasion or forced frees for overcarrying.

Cork had six wides by the twenty-fourth minute and that is something that will concern them.

One of the highlights of the opening half was the quality of free taking, Aisling Maher from the visitors and some nice scores from Chloe Sigerson and Katrina Mackey.

Cork's Katrina Mackey handpasses to Ciara O'Sullivan against Dublin. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Amy O’Connor sprinted towards goal on 27 minutes when a cynical foul by Orla Gray stopped her in her tracks, thankfully she could play on and Gray received a yellow.

Ashling Thompson continued her dominance with Looney also very effective around the middle as the second half commenced.

Cork led 1-11 to 0-6 and it could have been more, seven wides at this point and a couple of passes slightly overshot killing off further scores.

Mackey (a free) and Fiona Keating with two quick points extended Corks led to ten points. And it got worse for Dublin. A defensive slip-up when looking in control was snapped up by Amy O’Connor and typical O’Connor style, she had just goal on her mind, and she clinically finished to the net.

Dublin needed to up their game, but nerves seemed to linger as they jittered balls they should have claimed.

As Cork continued to drive forward Katrina Mackey was held back on 36 with the goal at her mercy, but the referee failed to see it. It followed with a goal opportunity for Dublin which might have revitalised them, but Kerri Finnegan blasted over the bar.

With Cork in complete control 2-15 to 0-8 at the second water break on 45 minutes. Dublin needed to speed up their play to avoid Cork crowding them, but their first touch didn’t help matters.

It was 52 minutes before Cork began introducing some subs, Orla Cronin and Izzy O’Regan replacing Hannah Looney and Ciara O’Sullivan, Looney alongside with Thompson two contenders for the Player of the Match.

Cork's Hannah Looney bursts past Dublin's Roisin Baker at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Overall a good display from cork, wides aside, with seven players again getting on the score sheet.

Emma O’Byrne and Ali Twomey did what they could as Dublin never gave up the fight, five wides not helping their cause, but it was a task too big.

Cork travel to Newry next weekend to play Down who lost their opening game to Waterford by a point on Saturday.

Scorers for Cork: K Mackey 1-7 (0-6 f), L Collins 0-2, C Sigerson 0-5 (0-3f), A O’Connor 1-1, A Thompson 0-2, F Keating 0-1, O Cronin 0-1 each.

Dublin: A Maher 0-7 (0-5 f, 0-1 ’45), N Gannon 0-2, A Twomey, K Finnegan, E Flanagan 0-1 each.

CORK: A Lee; E Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; S McCarthy, L Treacy, L Hayes; H Looney, A Thompson; C Sigerson, C O’Sullivan; F Keating, A O’Connor, L Collins, K Mackey.

Subs: O Cronin, I O’Regan for H Looney and C O’Sullivan (52), I Sheehan for A Thompson (55).

DUBLIN: C Tierney; O Gray, E O’Brien, M Kelleher; E O’Byrne, G Quinn, H Hegarty; E Flanagan, R Baker; A Maher, J Couch, A Whelan; A Twomey, K Finnegan; N Gannon.

Subs: E Jameison Murphy for O Gray (h-t), C Nicoletti for A Whelan (42).

Referee: Kevin O’Brien - Limerick