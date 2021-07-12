U18 Premier League glory for College Corinthians

College Corinthians 3 Carrigaline United 1

COLLEGE Corinthians were crowned Daly Industrial Supplies U18 Premier champions when they beat Carrigaline United 3-1 in a very entertaining league final at Eastcliff.

Carrigaline took the lead midway through the first half courtesy of a Rhys McCarthy goal but Corinthians was level 1-1 a couple of minutes later when Ben Humphreys powered home a Keelan Crowley corner.

Corinthians were back in front 2-1 two minutes from the restart when David Connolly’s powerful effort flew into the left corner of the net.

The game was settled in the 84th minute when Crowley was upended in the Carrig box. He then dusted himself down to expertly dispatch the penalty, and seal the title for Corinthians.

The game started at a ferocious pace, and both keepers were kept busy in a frantic opening ten minutes. Cian O’Flaherty then showed all his skill and composure for Carrigaline when he ghosted past two defenders only to be denied by Ben O’Leary in the Corinthians goal. On the other side of the pitch, Cors came close when Ben Humphreys header struck the post after a Crowley corner kick.

Ben Humphreys, College Corinthians, disappointed his headed effort is blocked by Carrigaline Utd during a corner kick. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Carrigaline took the lead 1-0 in the 26th minute when Rhys McCarthy ran on to a superb header by Finn O’Connell, he then held off his defender to coolly stroke home. The game was level 1-1 three minutes later when Corinthians' Ben Humphreys headed home another excellent corner by Crowley.

Carrigaline came close to regaining the lead in the 44th minute when Rhys McCarthy's powerful effort struck the post after some superb play by Lee Davis.

Corinthians started the second half on the front foot, and Crowley came close again when he forced another fine save from Dungan in the Carrig goal a minute from the restart. They took the lead 2-1 in the 47th minute when David Connolly smashed home from the edge of the box after a good pass from Dean French.

Corinthians were now dominant and would have been further ahead only for the heroics of Carrigaline’s Dungan as he made some excellent saves to keep Connolly and Andrew McElligot at bay.

Carrigaline came close to an equaliser in the 65th minute when Conor Nolan's flick played O’Flaherty through on goal, however, O’Leary rushed off his line to make a brave save. Corinthians increased their lead 3-1 in the 84th minute when Crowley scored a superb penalty kick after he was upended in the Carrig box.

Terry Ryan, Cork Youth Leagues, presents the cup to Adam Walsh, College Corinthians. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

COLLEGE CORINTHIANS: Ben O’Leary, Kane Rowlands, Aidan Barry, Rory Barron, Ben Humphreys, David Connolly, Adam Walsh, Dean French, Shayne Brown, Keelan Crowley, Andrew McElligot.

Subs: Eoghan O’Sullivan for Brown (h-t), Deo Munza (82), Isaac Harte for Humphreys.

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Callum Dungan, Sean Byrne, Nathan Crowley, Daniel Apantaku, Ian Drinan, Finn O’Connell, Ryan McCarthy, Conor O’Herlihy, Lee Davis, Cian O’Flaherty, Rhys McCarthy.

Subs: Micheal McCarthy for Ryan McCarthy (h-t), Conor Nolan for Davis (57).

Referee: PJ Grey.

Assistant referees: Dan Murphy, Richard O’Gorman.