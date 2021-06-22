Kinsale secure a draw at Leeds to move into U17 League 1 semi-finals

Leeds 0 Kinsale 0

LEEDS and Kinsale had to settle for a share of the spoils when they drew in a competitive Daly Industrial Supplies U17 League 1 game at Leeds Park last Sunday afternoon.

Kinsale were the happier of the two teams after the game, as they got the point they needed to advance to the semi-final stage of this competition.

Home side Leeds put in a solid performance on the day which pleased manager Jason Yelverton.

“I thought we played well today against a very big and physical Kinsale team, however, we tried to play the ball out from the back at every opportunity.

“To get four points out of three games and not qualify for the semi-finals is disappointing, however, all my players have improved from the start of the season which is very positive for next year.

”We needed all three points today from this game, but to be fair I thought both defenses were superb as there was very few clear-cut chances. This was a very competitive game, and I like to wish Kinsale all the best in this competition."

Max Cronin, Kinsale completes a clearance under pressure from John O'Sullivan, Leeds AFC. Picture: Larry Cummins

Both sides looked nervous at the start of this game, and we had to wait 10 minutes for the first real goal chance. That came from a 25-yard free from Kinsale’s Max Cronin, however, the home team's keeper Martin Murphy was on hand to make a smart save.

The home team came close to breaking the deadlock in the 15th minute, after good work by Craig Ricken on the left, his cross was met by John O’Sullivan but his volley was well saved by Cathal O’Leary in the Kinsale goal.

Leeds looked set to take the lead on the half-hour mark when Conor Sheehan found Ricken on the edge of the box, but his powerful effort was cleared off the line by Kinsale’s James Murphy.

After a good passage of play by Kinsale, Gearoid Kearney showed great feet to beat two defenders, he then released Charlie Sheehan through on goal but his low effort was well saved by Murphy.

Ricken again found space in the visitors' box a minute before halftime, but this time he dragged his effort wide of the post.

Charlie Sheehan, Kinsale in action on the wing against defender Billy Clancy-Byrne, Leeds AFC. Picture: Larry Cummins

Two minutes from the restart Kearney used all his skill to beat two defenders outside Leeds' box, however, Murphy stood his ground to make a smart save.

On the other side of the pitch, the home side were stretching Kinsale’s back four, and in the 56th minute Ricken ran on to a superb ball from O’Sullivan, but he was denied by a last-ditch tattle from Cormac McGrath.

Two minutes later Leeds were through on goal again, Eoghan O’Callaghan played a superb ball over the top to Isaias Momo, but O’Leary rushed off his line to clear the danger for Kinsale.

The game was getting more open now as Leeds had to push men forward to try get that all-important goal, and in the 70th minute O’Sullivan put Momo through on goal again but he dragged his low effort wide of the post.

With a few minutes remaining in the game Leeds keeper Murphy had to be alert to take the ball off the head of the visitors substitute Ben McCarthy after a good delivery from Max Cronin from a corner.

LEEDS: Martin Murphy, Zack Lynch, Billy Clancy-Byrne, Cian O’Mahony, Fiachra O’Driscoll, Eoghan O’Callaghan, Ryan Moroney, John O’Sullivan, Isaiah Momo, Conor Sheehan, Craig Ricken.

Subs: Kian Cullinane for O’Mahony (53), Cian Crowley for Sheehan (66), Darragh O’Callaghan for Ricken (70).

KINSALE: Cathal O’Leary, James Murphy, Max Cronin, Cormac McGrath, Jason Russell, David O’Leary, Charlie Sheehan, Cian Quinn, Evan Tobin, Gearoid Kearney, Ben Loughnane.

Subs: Tom Foley for Tobin (68), Ben McCarthy for McCarthy (70), Tom Brennan Fr David O’Leary (78), Oisin Hayes for Kearney (87).

Referee: Ryan Conway.