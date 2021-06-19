Boherbue junior footballers rally for two goals down to defeat Valley Rovers

BOHERBUE staved off a determined challenge from Valley Rovers in an engaging Bons Secour JAFC quarter-final at Donoughmore on Saturday.
Credit the Innishannon side for Rovers battled with trademark tenacity but failed to match the quality and composure of a sharper Boherbue. As the contest progressed, the Duhallow champions recovered from a hesitant opening and put together a well organised and efficient performance.
Cool under pressure, Boherbue combined excellent work to register telling scores to land a merited victory.
Fresh from landing the South East title four days previously, Rovers hit the game at full throttle, enjoying a definite edge, Hughie O’Donovan set up Pa Hurley to net with a sweet strike. And Valleys might well have goaled again only for Aaron O’Leary to blaze over the crossbar.
Rovers received a further confidence boost just on the call of the water break, Misko Savic on hand to fire home a second goal. Trailing 2-2 to 0-4, Boherbue dug their heels in, prompted by the telling play of Daniel Buckley, Kevin Cremin, Andrew O’Connor and Jerry O’Sullivan.
In a complete change around of dominance, Boherbue exerted a spell of concerted pressure, confirmed on chalking up seven points without reply with free-taker Denis McCarthy leading the charge for Boherbue to enjoy a 0-11 to 2-2 advantage at the interval.
Favoured by the swirling breeze on the restart, Rovers threw down the gauntlet, Hurley pointed a pair for parity. Boherbue weathered the pressure, rewarded on a brace of O’Sullivan points followed by a neat Liam Moynihan goal.
Credit Rovers, trailing by five points, they plugged away, white flags to O’Donovan and Gary Deane left the minimum between the sides. It made a hectic finale, Boherbue defended brilliantly and on the counter-attack, O’Sullivan and Niall Murphy combined for Adrian Murphy to land the insurance score.
Victory sets up a semi-final date against Seandún representatives Passage.