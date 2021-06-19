Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 20:26

Boherbue junior footballers rally for two goals down to defeat Valley Rovers

Duhallow champions will next meet Passage West in the JAFC semi-final
Boherbue junior footballers rally for two goals down to defeat Valley Rovers

Boherbue GAA recently supported Pieta House with a fundraiser. Included are Mikey O'Gorman, Ben Guiney, Eileeen Casey O'Connor, Adrian Murphy, Anne O'Sullivan and Steven Lynch. Picture: John Tarrant

John Tarrant

Boherbue 1-14 Valley Rovers 2-9 

BOHERBUE staved off a determined challenge from Valley Rovers in an engaging Bons Secour JAFC quarter-final at Donoughmore on Saturday.

Credit the Innishannon side for Rovers battled with trademark tenacity but failed to match the quality and composure of a sharper Boherbue. As the contest progressed, the Duhallow champions recovered from a hesitant opening and put together a well organised and efficient performance.

Cool under pressure, Boherbue combined excellent work to register telling scores to land a merited victory.

Fresh from landing the South East title four days previously, Rovers hit the game at full throttle, enjoying a definite edge, Hughie O’Donovan set up Pa Hurley to net with a sweet strike. And Valleys might well have goaled again only for Aaron O’Leary to blaze over the crossbar.

Rovers received a further confidence boost just on the call of the water break, Misko Savic on hand to fire home a second goal. Trailing 2-2 to 0-4, Boherbue dug their heels in, prompted by the telling play of Daniel Buckley, Kevin Cremin, Andrew O’Connor and Jerry O’Sullivan.

In a complete change around of dominance, Boherbue exerted a spell of concerted pressure, confirmed on chalking up seven points without reply with free-taker Denis McCarthy leading the charge for Boherbue to enjoy a 0-11 to 2-2 advantage at the interval.

Favoured by the swirling breeze on the restart, Rovers threw down the gauntlet, Hurley pointed a pair for parity. Boherbue weathered the pressure, rewarded on a brace of O’Sullivan points followed by a neat Liam Moynihan goal.

Credit Rovers, trailing by five points, they plugged away, white flags to O’Donovan and Gary Deane left the minimum between the sides. It made a hectic finale, Boherbue defended brilliantly and on the counter-attack, O’Sullivan and Niall Murphy combined for Adrian Murphy to land the insurance score.

Read More

Keeper Anthony Kidney hits 1-3 to secure Passage into JAFC semi-final

Victory sets up a semi-final date against Seandún representatives Passage.

Scorers for Boherbue: D McCarthy 0-6 f, A O’Connor 0-3, G O’Sullivan 0-3 (0-2 f), L Moynihan 1-0, D Buckley, A Murphy 0-1 each.

Valley Rovers: P Hurley 1-2 (0-1 f), H O’Donovan 0-4 f; M Savic 1-0, A O’Leary 0-2, G Deane 0-1.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; C J O’Sullivan, N Murphy, M Murphy; D Buckley, J Daly, M O’Gorman; D O’Sullivan, K Cremin; A O’Connor, A Murphy, R O’Connor; G O’Sullivan, D McCarthy, L Moynihan.

Subs: R Moynihan for D O’Sullivan (h-t), P Daly for M Murphy (47), B Herlihy for D McCarthy (51), B Murphy for R O’Connor (53), J Herlihy for M O’Gorman (56).

VALLEY ROVERS: M Power, S Lynch, J Lynch, C O’Keeffe; C Kilduff, N O’Donovan, S O’Leary; M Savic, G Farrell; A Kenneally, H O’Donovan, G Deane; P Hurley, A O’Leary, C Crowley. 

Subs: D Lordan for G Deane (22), Deane for S O’Leary (h-t), A Walsh for M Savic (47), N Lawton for C Crowley (53).

Referee: C O’Murchú (Brian Dillon's).

More in this section

AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Regional Launch Colm O'Neill: Cork have the forwards to challenge the top counties
A-League Rd 19 - Western Sydney v Newcastle Former Cork City striker Roy O'Donovan departs Sharks in Australia
Republic of Ireland U15 v Australia U16 - International Friendly Talented youngster Cathal Heffernan signs first professional contract with Cork City
cork gaa
AIG Irish Women's Amateur Close Championship 2021

Douglas golfer Sara Byrne off to a great start in Ballybunion

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

National Sport

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more