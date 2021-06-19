Keeper Anthony Kidney hits 1-3 to secure Passage into JAFC semi-final

Passage West 2-10 Urhan 2-5

A HAUL of 1-3 from goalkeeper Anthony Kidney helped Passage West qualify for the last four of the 2020 Bon Secours JAFC thanks to a five-point victory over Urhan in Dunmanway on Saturday.

The Seandún club overcame their dogged opponents following an action-packed encounter in which the winners’ goalkeeper played a pivotal role to set up a clash with Boherbue.

Anthony Kidney converted three 45s during his team’s victory but also contributed one of the quarter-final’s most important scores just before halftime. Kidney’s long-range free somehow ended up in the back of the Urhan net to hand Passage West a three-point lead they would never relinquish.

As for the Beara club, Urhan toiled manfully throughout the hour but were hamstrung by an inability to convert possession into scores as well as playing the closing 25 minutes with 14 players following a red card.

Take nothing away from Passage West’s win, however, who were more clinical in front of goal and deserve their county semi-final berth.

Amid dull, overcast conditions, Urhan began with the aid of a light wind. Understandably, both teams looked ragged during the opening exchanges and were guilty of squandering possession.

It wasn’t until the 8th minute that the game’s first score was registered. Sean Harrington made space and floated over a cracking point from a tight angle to edge Passage West in front.

Urhan’s response was positive with Jamie Neill winning and converting a free before his team-mate Conor Lowney landed another placed ball 2 minutes later.

The first water-break arrived with Urhan 0-3 to 0-2 in front after Passage West goalkeeper Anthony Kidney converted a 45 and Ciarán O’Sullivan notched his side’s first from open play.

Passage West dominated the second quarter but guilty of kicking six wides. The Seandún club should have been further ahead but had only a Shane Howard free and another Kidney 45’ to show for their efforts as the interval loomed.

Ciaran O'Sullivan, Urhan, breaking past Passage player James Kind. Picture: Dan Linehan

A battling Urhan struggled to get out of their half during that same timeframe but levelled the score, 0-4 apiece, when Jamie Neill kicked over a cracking point.

Then, a major turning point occurred two minutes into injury time when Passage were awarded a free outside the Urhan 45-metre line. Goalkeeper Anthony Kidney stepped forward once again and his delivery floated all the way into the net to hand Passage West a 1-4 to 0-4 interval lead.

Niall McCarthy extended the Seandún club’s advantage early in the second half prior to Urhan’s Conchubar Harrington receiving a red card after 35 minutes. Passage West’s Graham Carroll received a black card shortly after as a previously entertaining encounter became increasingly scrappy.

The eventual winners enjoyed their best spell heading into the final quarter as Ryan Carroll and Anthony Kidney (45) points preceded a swift passing move that ended with substitute Marc Guinane finding the net.

Creditably, 2-7 to 0-4 behind as well as being a man down, Urhan roared back into the game when Finbarr Dwyer netted a superb goal after 49 minutes.

Sean Harrington replied with a point for Passage West but their opponents kept pressing and Conor O’Sullivan scored another goal to make it 2-8 to 2-4 close to the end.

Shane Howard’s converted free settled Passage West nerves before Jamie Neill (free) and Graham Carroll exchanged points deep into injury-time. Passage West were full value for their 2-10 to 2-15 victory and will face Boherbue in the county JAFC semi-finals.

Read More Damien Gore fires Kilmacabea through to last four of the Cork JAFC

Scorers for Passage West: A Kidney 1-3 (1-0 f, 0-3 45); M Guinane 1-0; S Harrington and S Howard (f) 0-2 each; N McCarthy, R Carroll, G Carroll 0-1 each.

Urhan: J Neill 0-3 (0-2 f); F Dwyer and C O’Sullivan 1-0 each; C Lowney (f) and P Shea 0-1 each.

PASSAGE WEST: A Kidney; C Murphy, E Murphy, R Cooney; C McCarthy, R Harrington, K Burke; S Harrington, J Kind; S Howard, G Carroll, R Carroll; S Kenny, N McCarthy, S Coughlan.

Subs: M Guinane for S Kenny (37), C Driscoll for S Coughlan (45), D Driscoll for C McCarthy (56).

URHAN: G Dunne; S O’Shea, J Shea, D Elphick; M Shea, K Shea, A Elphick; Conor O’Sullivan, A O’Donoghue; Ciarán O’Sullivan, P Shea, D McCarthy; J Healy, C Lowney, J Neill.

Subs: C Crowley for A O’Donoghue (ht), C Harrington for D McCarthy (h-t), F Dwyer for J Healy (43), E Shea for A Elphick (48), B Sullivan for J Shea (50), S O’Sullivan for C Lowney (58, inj).

Referee: A Whelton (Clonakilty).