Damien Gore fires Kilmacabea through to last four of the Cork JAFC

Kilmacabea 0-15 Charleville 2-7

KILMACABEA are through to the semi-finals of the Bon Secours 2020 Junior A Football Championship as they deservedly defeated Charleville 0-15 to 2-7 in Coachford on Saturday evening.

Superb scores from Kilmacabea’s full-forward line, with Cork senior Damien Gore in particular impressing, were enough to earn them a meeting with Iveleary in the final four.

After 12 minutes of play, the two sides couldn’t be separated as they were locked at three points apiece with Darren Casey getting the pick of the scores for Charleville while Joe Collins split the uprights from long range for Kilmacabea.

Charleville were the more composed in possession and their control of proceedings allowed them to take the lead shortly before the first water break as Jack Callaghan grabbed the first goal of the game.

Good build-up play and a clever hand pass from Tim Hawe sent Callaghan bearing down on goal and the full-forward coolly slotted the ball past the keeper But Kilmacabea responded well to that setback and inspired by their own number 14 Damien Gore, they would raise a white flag on six occasions without a reply to lead by three with the first half drawing to a close, 0-9 to 1-3.

But Charleville would ensure they were level at the break as they snatched their second goal of the game - their only score in the second quarter - as the excellent Mark Kavanagh calmly fired into the back of the net from the penalty spot.

Led by Kavanagh, they scored three points in succession at the beginning of the second period but they would then go over 20 minutes without a point with the half-forward again doing the honours in injury time.

In that period Kilmacabea rallied and six points on the bounce proved to be the difference as they held their nerve to progress to the semis.

Scorers for Kilmacabea: D Gore 0-5 (0-3 f), C McCarthy 0-4 f, R O’Sullivan 0-2, D McCarthy, I Jennings, D O’Donovan and J Collins 0-1 each.

Charleville: M Kavanagh 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), J Callaghan 1-1 (0-1 f), D Butler, and D Casey 0-1 each.

KILMACABEA: N McCarthy; D Whooley, N Hayes, D Tobin; S O’Driscoll, R Hourihane, D McCarthy; D O’Donovan, M Collins; D O’Callaghan, I Jennings, J Collins; C McCarthy, D Gore, R O’Sullivan.

Subs: E Shannon for D O’Callaghan (46), C Sweetnam for I Jennings (53).

CHARLEVILLE: J Smith; F Cagney, M O’Flynn, B O’Connell; J Doyle, J Buckley, J Meade; D O’Flynn, J Barry; M Kavanagh, T Hawe, C O’Carroll; D Butler, J Callaghan, D Casey.

Subs: A Dennehy for B O’Connell (ht), A O’Connor for D Butler (41), C Buckley for J Barry (52).

Referee: Brendan Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue).