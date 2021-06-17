CSL: Miskella cracker sets up Lakewood U12 win over Carrigaline

The away-side now began to work out from the back with impressive runs through the middle from Alade and Tom McGrath feeding the star-man O’Brien who saw another two of his efforts held by Harington.
Lakewood won a late penalty when a handball from a corner gave the referee no option but to point to the spot. Unfortunately for the hosts, the striker just got under the ball, blazing his shot over the crossbar.
He sprinted goalwards before unselfishly laying the ball off to Eamonn O’Sullivan who squeezed the ball in at the near post, solidifying a convincing Lakewood victory.