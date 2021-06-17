CSL: Miskella cracker sets up Lakewood U12 win over Carrigaline

Lakewood Athletic 2 Carrigaline United 0

LAKEWOOD played host to Carrigaline in a Blackwater Motors U12 Premier Division clash last Sunday.

A first-half wonder goal from Joe Miskella allowed Lakewood the freedom to soak up consistent Carrigaline pressure for the rest of the game before a late Eamon O’Sullivan second on the counter-attack secured all three points for Lakewood.

Carrigaline created a number of promising chances early on through the pace of Jamie O’Brien along the right sideline.

An O’Brien cross found Lewis O’Dea, whose shot was scrambled away to the feet of Fionan Wrixon, forcing a superb double-save from James Harrington which kept the game scoreless.

An incredible run forward from Elvis Alade saw him evade a handful of fumbling Lakewood defenders to earn his side a free kick in the right flank which ultimately came to nothing.

However, it was Lakewood who opened the scoring through Miskella, the son of former Cork All-Star footballer John. He won a free-kick with an impressive run forward and the highly skilled number five then blasted his effort from the centre circle which flew over O'Sullivan's head and into the top corner.

O’Brien kept offering the visitors an outlet along the right, linking up with Jimmy O’Donovan before drilling a cross towards the goalmouth which was cleared to safety.

The away-side now began to work out from the back with impressive runs through the middle from Alade and Tom McGrath feeding the star-man O’Brien who saw another two of his efforts held by Harington.

Fionan Wrixon, Carrigaline United, makes a pass into the forward line. Picture: Larry Cummins.

O’Donovan nearly grabbed the leveller minutes after the water break. O’Brien fed the ball into the arriving midfielder who laced an effort goalwards which had to be deflected wide.

Lakewood began finding joy along the right sideline with attacking runs from Jack McCarthy and Miskella giving the hosts the chances they needed to double their advantage.

McGrath kept taking the game to Lakewood in the second half, playing an excellent ball forward to O’Dea who just couldn’t apply the finishing touch.

An O’Brien long-range effort was the closest Carrigaline came to levelling the game, striking the left-post before being hoofed out of harm’s way.

McGrath nearly matched the opener with a long-range effort of his own, dribbling a short free into the Lakewood half before striking an effort goalwards, skimming the upright as it drifted out for a goal-kick.

Lakewood won a late penalty when a handball from a corner gave the referee no option but to point to the spot. Unfortunately for the hosts, the striker just got under the ball, blazing his shot over the crossbar.

Patrick O'Sullivan, Carrigaline United goalkeeper, watches the flight of the ball from a Lakewood penalty kick. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Despite Carrigaline’s best efforts, it was Lakewood who grabbed the last goal of the game. Excellent pressing from McCarthy saw him win the ball in the attacking third.

He sprinted goalwards before unselfishly laying the ball off to Eamonn O’Sullivan who squeezed the ball in at the near post, solidifying a convincing Lakewood victory.

Bobby Power, Lakewood Athletic in action against Carrigaline United. Pic: Larry Cummins.

LAKEWOOD ATHLETIC: James Harington, Declan Beechnoir, Eanna Lynch, Eoin Harris, Joe Miskella, Jack McCarthy, Eamon O’Sullivan, Fionn Walsh, Bobby Power, Cillian McDonnell, Cillian Barr.

Subs: Padraig Skehan, Connor Holsen, Jack Costelloe, Scot Richmond.

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Patrick O’Sullivan, Elvis Alade, Ryan O’Connell, Fionan Wrixon, Jamie O’Brien, Tom McGrath, Jimmy O’Donovan, Lewis O’Dea, Dessie Carroll, Dominic Pentony, Eoghan Ahern.

Subs: Sam Cotter, Eddie Bowen, Shane Healy, Ollie McSovern, Isaac Kenneally.

Referee: Cian O’Mahony