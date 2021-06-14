CSL: Carrigaline U15s battle back to defeat Corinthians in Premier Division

College Corinthians 2 Carrigaline 3

CARRIGALINE came from two goals down to grab a late winner against their nearest league rivals College Corinthians in the Gary Comerford U15 Premier Division match which was played a Castletreasure on Saturday morning.

Both teams were undefeated with a 100 percent record coming into this top-of-the-table fixture, although Carrigaline had played a game more than Corinthians, but have now extended their lead at the top to six points as the league matches resumed after the long enforced break.

The visitors had the first real chance on goal within the first five minutes of play when Robert Walker's header from a corner was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Corinthians keeper Raymond Foley Kiss at the expense of another corner kick,

The home side took the lead in the ninth minute when James O’Connor’s shot at the far side found the corner of the Carrigaline net for the opening score.

Corinthians continued to press forward, with Jamie O’Sullivan’s long-range shot forcing a good save from Carrigaline keeper Bryan Stapleton.

However, by the 20th minute, Corinthians had doubled their lead when Sean Coakley’s 20-yard free on the edge of the area went into the top left-hand corner of the net as the home side were well in control.

Dion Davison, Carrigaline United, is tackled by Declan Fitzgerald, Corinthians. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The water break midway through the first half spurred on Carrigaline, and they were unfortunate not to get a goal back in the 32nd minute when Conor O’Leary’s long-range free bounced off the Corinthians crossbar. Just two minutes later cut the deficit in half as a corner kick was turned into the Corinthians net by a defender as the visitors were back in the game.

Carrigaline continued to press forward in the second half, with chances falling to O’Leary, Dylan Sutton and Temidayo Alade with another chance being cleared off the line as the visitors looked for the equaliser.

It eventually came in the 62nd minute when Sean O’Kelly’s long-range free-kick bounced in front of the Corinthians goal and into the net by the inside post as the visitors had managed to draw level.

The final 10 minutes was played at a frantic pace, with neither team looking for just a draw.

Play was going from end to end as the clock was ticking down with Carrigaline creating a number of chances which were cleared by the Corinthians defence with the hosts having their best chance from Coakley’s 45 yard free which went inches over the bar.

The visitors almost added a third four minutes from time only for Corey Cronin’s effort to go over from inside the box.

In the 80th minute, Sean Murphy turned in the area and slotted the ball past Foley Kiss to give them a hard-fought win coming from two goals down and maintain their impressive run in the U15 Premier League.

CORINTHIANS: Raymond Foley Kiss, Harry Wixted, Oscar McCarthy, Sean Coakley, Vlad Lysenko, Jimmy Harte, Danny Nestor, Cathal Hallahan, Declan Fitzgerald, Jamie O’Sullivan, Luke Neenan, Ryan Mullin, Aaron Gui.

CARRIGALINE: Bryan Stapleton, Charlie McShane, Conor O’Leary, Robert Walker, Prince Iyalla, Briain Murphy, Dion Watson, Temidayo Alade, Darragh Murphy, Dylan Sutton, Corey Cronin, Sean Murphy, Eoghan Murphy, Aaron Cotter, Sean O’Kelly.

Referee: Patsy Freyne.