Tue, 08 Jun, 2021 - 08:55

Olympic qualifying time for Kanturk's Michelle Finn 

The 31-year-old Kanturk native now moves into second place on the Irish all-time list, less than a second behind Róisin McGettigan’s 9:28.29 national record which has stood since 2007.
Olympic qualifying time for Kanturk's Michelle Finn 

Leevale’s Michelle Finn

John Walshe

WITH a time almost nine seconds inside her previous best, Leevale athlete Michelle Finn achieved the Olympic qualifying standard for the 3,000m steeplechase on the first day (Monday) of the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland.

Finishing a brilliant second to Wifred Yavi from Bahrain who set a stadium record of 9:17.55, Finn’s time of 9:29.25 was marginally inside the 9:30.00 qualifying mark for Tokyo. 

It was also just outside the previous stadium best of 9:28.49 set by Salima Alami six years ago.

The 31-year-old Kanturk native now moves into second place on the Irish all-time list, less than a second behind Róisin McGettigan’s 9:28.29 national record which has stood since 2007.

Her performance came just two days after she acted as pacemaker at the European Cup 10,000m in Birmingham where her Leevale clubmate, Lizzie Lee, also achieved a personal best for that distance of 33:04.50.

Also on the first day of the two-day meet, Thomas Barr achieved an automatic qualifying time for Tokyo when recording a huge season’s best of 48.39 for the 400m hurdles.

In defeating Estonia’s Rasmus Magi, this was Barr’s quickest-ever time outside a championship and his fastest since winning a European bronze medal in 2018.

The iconic Paavo Nurmi Games, now part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, first took place in 1957 on the 60th birthday of the legendary Finnish runner that bears his name.

Nurmi was the dominant force in world long-distance running in the 1920s, capturing nine gold medals in three Olympic Games, 1920, 1924, 1928 - as well as three silvers.

For eight years from 1923 onwards he held the world record for the mile with a time of 4:10.4 and during a famous career established 25 world records at various distances.

More in this section

'Barrs and Nemo kick-off new club season this afternoon in Togher 'Barrs and Nemo kick-off new club season this afternoon in Togher
Fiachra Lynch fires Valley Rovers to surprise win over Castlehaven in opening round of the football league Fiachra Lynch fires Valley Rovers to surprise win over Castlehaven in opening round of the football league
Kellie Harrington beats Maiva Hamadouche 5/6/2021 Boxer Kellie Harrington secures her place at the Olympics
other sports
Irish Life Health Family Mile Challenge Launch

Lizzie Lee blown away by reaction to knocking 28 seconds off her personal best

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY