Cobh Ramblers Jake Hegarty thrilled to have scored the winner against City in local derby

BY scoring the winner for Cobh Ramblers against Cork City in the local derby last weekend, Jake Hegarty is sure to be a popular figure forevermore at St Colman’s Park.

Taking his goal with a fine finish inside the box, Hegarty was to ensure the local bragging rights were to go the way of Ramblers.

Speaking to The Echo, former Midleton FC man Hegarty described how scoring the crucial winner against City meant so much to him and also discussed what the victory meant overall to this Cobh side.

“It means a lot. With all the buzz and messages that I got, I don’t think I will ever forget it.

"It was just such a good feeling and it was a good feeling for the team as well.

“The win over Cork City is after giving us such a lift and you could feel it around the place after the game.

“All that mattered on Friday night was getting the result.

"That was what we were worried about, we wanted to work hard and get the result.”

Hegarty wasn’t the only former Midleton man on show in the recent win over City, with James McCarthy having a solid showing at full back on his debut.

While Killian Cooper and Ciaran Griffin also are among those that have impressed for Ramblers coming in from the Munster Senior League ranks this season.

After opening his scoring account for the club, Hegarty will hope to score some more Cobh goals in the coming months in the League Of Ireland First Division.

“I don’t want to stop just with that one goal for the rest of the year.

"I want to keep my head down now and stay working hard in training. Hopefully I can keep getting on the scoresheet against every other team.”

Prior to joining Ramblers, Hegarty helped Midleton to the 2017/2018 MSL title and played a key role in their FAI Intermediate Cup runs.

Cobh Ramblers head coach Stuart Ashton with Jake Hegarty following the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Cobh Ramblers and Cork City at St Colman's Park in Cobh, Cork. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Assessing how the season has gone overall to date for Ramblers in the First Division, Hegarty adds:

“We always felt that we were in most games, maybe bar one or two.

"But in the rest of them, we were well in them, it was just a bit of bad luck on our side.

“We have been unlucky to get some results and we have played well against some of the best teams in the First Division.

"We know we can do that. We haven’t given up or felt sorry for ourselves too much.

“We know we can do it, but it is just about playing for the whole 90 minutes and not making mistakes."

The first game for Ramblers after the mid-season break is a trip to take on the current second placed side in the division UCD.

Hegarty hopes the remainder of the season Cobh can build on their local derby win and start putting a few more victories on the board over the next few weeks and months ahead.

“There was a good feeling in the dressing room after the Cork City match and that should be driving everyone to feel that way every week.

“We need to be winning games every week to climb up the table, we all know that. We know we are better than that, we all want to be up the top of the table.

“But unfortunately we are where we are now and we just need to pick ourselves up, keep getting points on the board and the winning momentum going our way."

On top of the heroics of Hegarty against City in the local derby, this has been an exciting few weeks for Ramblers following the announcement of their partnership with English Premier League side Burnley FC.

For players like Hegarty, it has not gone unnoticed the hard work being done behind the scenes at the St Colman’s Park club.

“The work the lads do even just for us in the background is crazy. They love the club and do everything they possibly can for the club and we see that.

“Even that link up with Burnley is exciting and I don’t think the work is stopping. It is going to be better and better in the next few years for Cobh Ramblers and I think there is going to be some good things happening.”

Although the long term future looks more promising for Cobh with things such as this Burnley link up, in the short term Jake Hegarty will hope to bang in more goals and help Ramblers to more League Of Ireland wins in the coming few months.