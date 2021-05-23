Silver for Ireland's Women's Pair at World Rowing Cup II 

Ireland's Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley have won silver in the Women's Pair at World Rowing Cup II in Lucerne, Switzerland, this morning.

Romania led from early on and were being challenged by Spain, who soon took up the lead, while in the closing 1000m Ireland's Monika Dukarska and Aileen Crowley began to make their move, moving up in to third position and challenging a tiring Romania.

In a thrilling dash to the line the Irish pair powered over the line to clinch silver, with Romania in third.

Ireland's Tara Hanlon (Cork) and Claire Feerick finished in 5th position.