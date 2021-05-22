Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 16:29

World Rowing medal for Ireland as Skibbereen's Lydia Heaphy wins silver

Cork's Lydia faced tough competition but powered on to take silver
World Rowing medal for Ireland as Skibbereen's Lydia Heaphy wins silver

Lydia Heaphy of Ireland with her silver medal. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Skibbereen's Lydia Heaphy won silver today at the World Rowing Cup II in Lightweight Women's Single Sculls. 

Lydia placed second with a time of 08:25.15 against strong competition, edging ahead of Italian rower Federica Cesarini, to secure second place on the podium with a silver medal. 

Lydia raced against rowers from Switzerland, Italy, China, and the Netherlands.

It was a successful second day or rowing for Ireland at World Rowing Cup II, where eight of the nine Irish crews competing this weekend qualified for A Finals. The remaining seven crews will be racing tomorrow morning.

 Lydia Heaphy of Ireland with her silver medal after finishing second in Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls Final during day two of the 2021 World Rowing World Cup II in Lucerne, Switzerland. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile
 Lydia Heaphy of Ireland with her silver medal after finishing second in Lightweight Women’s Single Sculls Final during day two of the 2021 World Rowing World Cup II in Lucerne, Switzerland. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile

Skibbereen's Gary O’Donovan qualified for the A Final by finishing second in the Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls A/B semi-final. 

Aileen Crowley (OCBC)and Monika Dukarska (Killorglin) competed in the Women’s Pair Repechage, where they finished first with a time of 07:35.44, and qualified for the A final. 

Tara Hanlon (UCC) and Claire Feerick (Neptune) also competed in the Women’s Pair Repechage and finished third to also qualify for the A final.

Cork's Ronan Byrne (UCC) and Phil Doyle (Belfast) competed in the Men’s Double Sculls A/B semi-final and won it in a time of 06:27.65, beating the British crew by less than a second and securing their place in the A Final tomorrow.

Cork rowers Jack Dorney (Shandon BC), Alex Byrne (UCC RC), John Kearney (UCC RC) and Ross Corrigan (Queens) competed in the Men’s Four Repechage, finishing fifth. Jack, Alex, John and Ross will compete in the B Final on Sunday.

In Women’s Single Sculls, Cork's Sanita Puspure (OCBC) secured her spot in the A Final finishing second with a time of 08:06.18 in the A/B semi-final, which was won by Victoria Thornley of Great Britain, who led by just over one second.

Daire Lynch (Clonmel) placed third in the Men’s Single Sculls A/B semi-final with a time of 07:12.29 and secured the final place in the A Final. 

Paul O’Donovan (UCC) and Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen) competed in the Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls A/B semi-final and won it in a time of 06:36.95m, four seconds ahead of Belgium, and secured their spot in tomorrow's A Final.

Read More

Linda Mellerick: Watching points hit from 80 yards out isn't entertaining

More in this section

Alan Connolly celebrates scoring his second goal 9/5/2021 Kieran Kingston rings changes for Cork hurlers' clash with Westmeath
La Rochelle v Leinster - Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final 'Ronan O'Gara is a legend of rugby and he's proving it as a coach'
Boost for Cork tennis as Cian Blake selected for crucial Davis Cup role Boost for Cork tennis as Cian Blake selected for crucial Davis Cup role
cork sport
Cork soccer: New Business and Shipping League season begins in July

Cork soccer: New Business and Shipping League season begins in July

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY