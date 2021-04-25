Graham Cummins: Young players must appreciate the honour of playing for Cork City 

THERE wasn’t much between the sides and no one could have argued had the game between Treaty United and Cork City ended in a draw.

However, it came down to who showed that little bit more hunger and unfortunately for City manager Colin Healy, in the crucial moments the Limerick side showed more desire.

A team’s hunger isn’t always just which team is willing to outwork the other, it can be, winning headers, putting your body, and doing your jobs at set-pieces. I wouldn’t say Treaty out-fought City in challenges or were willing to run more, but they showed more desire in certain moments that ultimately won them the game.

I must give Tommy Barrett credit for the way his side went about things. City were a small side on the night and the Limerick side exploited that by putting every free-kick they got into the box no matter where it was in the field and using Marc Ludden’s weapon of a long[throw at every opportunity.

Treaty didn’t create City many problems from open play but at set-pieces, they bullied Healy’s team.

City controlled possession in the first half but, like a lot of their matches this season, it was all in front of the opposition. Treaty showed City a lot of respect in the opening exchanges and stood off Healy’s side making it easy for City to have large amounts of possession.

Perhaps, Barrett had seen City’s previous away game against Cabinteely and he felt that he should use the same tactics the Dubliners did?

Second-half, was a different story. Having scored just before half-time, I expected City to come out all guns blazing and get an early second goal but Treaty didn’t allow them time and the ball was like a hot potato for some of the City players the way they were just kicking it anywhere once it came to them.

City have a young team and it will take time for them to get used to men’s football but that still doesn’t excuse the results in this campaign. Treaty formed a few weeks before the start of the season but, they are unbeaten and have a young squad of amateur players.

Treaty United's Ed McCarthy battles Cork City's Ronan Hurley in Friday's League of Ireland clash. Picture: Brian Arthur

City are a full-time team and should be showing more desire to win than Treaty. The Limerick side’s players have careers away from the club and if football doesn’t work out, they can continue with their 9-5 jobs.

For the City players, this is their only income. Every game they play, they are playing for their futures in the game.

I’m sure, they want to remain professional footballers but how can the club continue to place their trust in them when they have been producing these results? I really don’t think some players realise the severity of what happens if they continue to fail.

EFFORT

I started to notice it towards the tail-end of my career, just how delusional younger players can be. It’s not easy to be a professional footballer, it’s hard work. And when a player does get that contract, it doesn’t mean they have made it, it just means that the management are going to give them the opportunity to prove they can be a professional footballer.

Some younger players think because they have signed a professional contract that they are going to make a career out of football but it’s not that simple and if some of these City players don’t start to take responsibility and accept that they need to improve, they will find themselves out of playing the game at any sort of professional level.

The City players need to realise what it means to wear the City shirt. It’s the biggest club in the country and so many people will do anything to be in their position.

Yes, the club is restricted by the budget in terms of what players they can recruit but when you look at Jack Walsh. City signed him from Avondale and he has been one of their best players in his brief appearances.

Treaty goalscorer Anthony O’Donnell was with Ringmahon Rangers a few months ago and was excellent against City.

Is recruiting more experienced players from the Munster Senior League the way City should be looking to operate when the transfer window reopens rather than trusting youth?

The First Division was never going to be easy but three points from their opening five games... simply not good enough.